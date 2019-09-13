Palmer Ridge 41, Pueblo East 0
At Pueblo East: The Bears made sure the rematch of last year’s 3A state championship game was over quickly. Palmer Ridge (2-0) put up 41 points in the first half to enable the running clock at Dutch Clark Stadium.
Deuce Robinson threw two touchdown passes, rushed for a score and also tallied a receiving touchdown as it was all Bears, all night.
In two wins this season, Palmer Ridge has outscored opponents 89-0.
Pine Creek 49, Doherty 21
At District 20 Stadium: The 4A Eagles improved to 2-0 by jumping all over the 5A Spartans (0-3). Pine Creek led 42-0 in the second quarter and cruised toward a showdown with 5A state power Valor Christian next week.
Lewis-Palmer 34, Coronado 19
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers improved to 2-1, while the Cougars fell to 0-2.
Vista Ridge 10, Bear Creek 7
At Bear Creek: Vista Ridge shook off a tough Week 1 loss by earning a road win with a late field goal. The Wolves travel to Dakota Ridge next week.
Harrison 20, Glenwood Springs 13
At Glenwood Springs: After enduring a rough opening game last week in a loss to Green Mountain, Harrison improved to 1-1 with a big road victory.
The Panthers will host Pueblo Centennial in their home opener next week.
Columbine 56, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Columbine: The Trojans (1-2) suffered a second straight road loss against one of the elite 5A teams in the state. F-FC will have its home opener against Grandview next week.
Valley 41, Manitou Springs 29
At Manitou Springs: The game started perfectly for the Mustangs, as a Dom Pearson 2-yard touchdown run and a 16-yard score from Tate Christian gave Manitou Springs an early 14-0 lead. However, it was all Valley from there as the Vikings reeled off 35 straight points to send the Mustangs to 1-1.
Sterling 48, The Classical Academy 21
At TCA: The Titans tasted their first defeat of the year after racking up wins in the first two weeks. TCA will host Resurrection Christian next week.
Pueblo Central 50, Mitchell 15
At Garry Berry Stadium: Mitchell falls to 0-2 and will travel to Alamosa next week.
Wheat Ridge 57, Widefield 6
At Widefield: The Gladiators fall to 0-2 and will host Centaurus next week.
Pueblo West 40, Mesa Ridge 0
At Pueblo West: The Cyclones led 31-0 at the half before adding a touchdown and a safety in the second half. Mesa Ridge falls to 1-2.
Woodland Park 51, Sierra 0
At Sierra: The Panthers led 44-0 at the half to improve to 1-1. Sierra falls to 0-3.
Denver West 36, St. Mary’s 14
At Denver West: The Pirates fall to 1-1.