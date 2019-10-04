Welcome to Week 6 of high school football in the Colorado Springs area.
Follow the action tonight with live scores, video highlights and updates via Twitter.
Preps staff will be covering two games tonight:
- Lewis-Palmer Rangers vs. Pueblo South Colts.
(Updates Gazette Preps Editor Lindsey Smith )
- Harrison High School vs. Pueblo County Hornets.
(Updates via reporter Vinny Benedetto)
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Stay tuned after the game for stories and photos. Follow along on Twitter below for updates and look out for Gazette Preps Game of the Week coverage on Saturday.