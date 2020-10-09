Friday night football returned with a Game of the Week matchup between Fountain Fort Carson and Coronado. Read the full story here.
See final scores from Friday night's game's here.
Read more preps football coverage here.
Prep football roundup: Palmer Ridge's Luke McAllister, Anthony Costanzo connect for three touchdowns in 4A opener
A recap of Friday's Coloraado Springs-area prep football action
It has been 405 days since Fountain-Fort Carson senior Q Jones has played a varsity snap.
On the opening kickoff of a senior season he almost didn’t have, Jamon Ehrig returned the kick 80 yards for a you’ve-got-to-be-kidding-me moment in a long-delayed, bizarre atmosphere at Air Academy High School.