Final scores and highlights from Friday night's football games.
MORE COVERAGE:
The Stallions hosted The Classical Academy in the program's first game on Sierra's campus.
Pine Creek football put up 62 points in a season-opening win over New Mexico's Rio Rancho on Friday, led by quarterback Gavin Herberg's five passing touchdowns.
Fountain-Fort Carson 24, Horizon 7
Highlights from tonight's games:
Nothing like a Colorado sunset at a @SierraHSd2 @SierraHSsports football game! #GoStallions pic.twitter.com/YPymbRKlFr— Sierra High School Theatre (@SierraHS_Drama) August 31, 2019
I LOVE THE DANGER BONES https://t.co/G8IQJVC77Q— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) August 31, 2019
Here’s a sneak peek at the #GameOfTheWeek highlight reel. Cade Palmer finds the end zone to make it 40-0 @TCATitans just before the half. #copreps pic.twitter.com/kuqscNlubg— Hugh Johnson (@HughJohnson707) August 31, 2019
Check out the Gazette Preps Twitter feed for more: