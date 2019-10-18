Welcome to Week 8 of Friday night football coverage in the Pikes Peak region.
Check out the final scores for tonight's games here.
Friday's coverage:
Preps football roundup: Wyatt Price's pair of touchdowns help Fountain-Fort Carson to second straight win
Fountain-Fort Carson 23, Chaparral 14
Falcon's offensive line paved the way for six rushing touchdowns from five different ball carriers in a big win over Mitchell on Friday.
TCA converted on a last-second field goal to defeat Elizabeth 10-9 in a 2A Tri-Peaks thriller.
