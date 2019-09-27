Final scores and more from Week 5 of Friday night football.
Friday's coverage:
Kevin Davis, a 2012 Fountain-Fort Carson graduate, standout for Colorado State football, and ex-LA Ram, was an honorary captain for the Trojans on Friday as a part of the school's First Responder Appreciation night. Davis is now a firefighter for the Colorado Springs fire department.
After losing three straight to big Class 5A foes, Fountain-Fort Carson took on 2-2 Overland in the team's final game before league play.
Storms prevented Vista Ridge from playing its home opener in town on Sept. 7, but the Wolves celebrated with Friday's 20-16 win over Rampart on homecoming.
Palmer Ridge 24, Pueblo South 19
Check out more highlights from Twitter here: