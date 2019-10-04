Welcome to Week 6 of high school football in the Colorado Springs area.
Follow the action tonight with live scores, video highlights and updates via Twitter.
Preps staff will be covering two games tonight:
- Lewis-Palmer Rangers vs. Pueblo South Colts.
(Updates Gazette via Preps Editor Lindsey Smith )
- Harrison High School vs. Pueblo County Hornets.
(Updates via reporter Vinny Benedetto)
Stay tuned after the games for stories and photos. Follow along on Twitter below for updates and look out for Gazette Preps Game of the Week coverage on Saturday.