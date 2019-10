Final scores for high school football teams in the Pikes Peak region.

Sam Guilez takes control of TCA offense, Titans take down Manitou Springs

Sam Guilez takes control of TCA offense, Titans take down Manitou Springs in football In his first varsity start, sophomore quarterback Sam Guilez led The Classical Academy to a big win Friday at Manitou Springs.

Gaster, Mesa Ridge football plow over Palmer | Game of the Week Mesa Ridge visits Palmer at Garry Berry Stadium for the Gazette Preps Game of the Week, sponsored by Pizza Hut.

