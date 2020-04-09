Lindsey's take: #BeTheLightCO campaign is a way for schools to show solidarity in uncertain times
On Jan. 15, 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt wrote a "Green Light Letter" arguing that baseball should continue its operation through WWII as it provides recreation and relaxation to the American people amid times of turmoil.
Even then, sports were a way to detach and distract from the realities of everyday life.
Now 78 years later the United States faces a threat on our own soil that unfortunately baseball cannot subside.
But the #BeTheLightCO campaign is a reminder that even though we don't have our usual outlets, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.
The campaign began at the end of March when schools around Colorado pledged to shine their stadium lights after dark - some for 15 minutes, some for hours - as a beacon of hope in uncertain times.
Districts shining their stadium lights is a sign of solidarity across Colorado that one day athletes and fans will fill the stadium again, and we will be back to our normal lives in time.
But what about the cost?
The loudest argument I've seen regarding the #BeTheLightCO campaign is in reference to the district funds to operate the stadium lights. But without spring sports operating nightly in those stadiums, the districts are saving money.
In District 11, for example, Coronado, Mitchell, Palmer and Doherty all use the facilities at Garry Berry for varsity contests adding up to more than 30 home games a year. The cost of running those games, which includes officials, security, concession workers — and yes, the lights — are no longer needed. Plus team travel for away games, and lights for practices are also no longer needed.
It is more important to remind the community that we are all in this together than to pinch pennies in a time of crisis.
Kate's take: We can think of better, cheaper, safer ways to unite
Maybe all of this social isolation is getting to me a bit. But I think “we’ll leave the light on for you” should have remained Motel 6’s territory.
Let me change into my flower crown for a moment — whether or not it would be more costly if the events were going on as scheduled, they’re not, and as such it’s an unnecessary expense. The cost of illumination depends on the quality of lamps and other factors, but suffice it to say it’s not free. And lest all issues be human-centric, slightly bad is still too bad for our environment, which is enjoying a needed and documented rally with all of us polluters stuck inside.
Yes, there’s probably bureaucratic tape to cut through here, but since we’re theorizing — why not put that bit of money to better use? Feed students who don’t have quite enough. Give teachers and pupils resources they need to teach and learn remotely. Help out those with impacted income. Do something that makes ripples instead of creating a half-second of warm fuzzies.
This isn’t a massive city (and proud of it). Millions don’t get to look out their windows and see the the Empire State Building lit up, and the concept just doesn’t translate out West. A limited number of neighboring households can even see the stadiums, unless you’re cruising around, which rather defeats the idea of sheltering in place.
And honestly, lighting up empty benches and stands is kind of a bummer. We can come up with better ways to honor the softball player who should be out there crushing her senior season.
Take care of yourself during this brutal stretch for humanity, for goodness’ sake. Order takeout, support local businesses, call your therapist, reach for that extra cookie, whatever works for you. But gimmicks like this feel like every website emailing you CEO statement after statement — they just ring hollow. They’re for journalists like us (and grumps like me) to write about. We’re more connected than ever and have better ways to show solidarity.