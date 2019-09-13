Air Academy coach Scott Grinde predicted that Friday’s game against Falcon would be “won in the trenches.”
By 9:01 p.m. Friday, the Kadets proved him right in a 14-6 win over the Falcons.
Thanks to two rushing touchdowns by freshman running back Sam Beers and a stout performance by the defensive line to keep Falcon’s running game out of play, Air Academy clinched its first win of the season.
“All of Sam’s success is because of the guys up front. Those guys are really solid,” Grinde said. “But I give him a lot of credit, that’s a hard thing to do as a 14-year old to play at that level but he did a fantastic job.”
Grinde said a majority of his linemen played both ways Friday.
Air Academy put together a 70-plus yard drive to open the game, capped with an eight-yard run by Beers into the end zone. The Kadets had the ball the majority of the first quarter with Falcon putting together just two 3-and-out drives in the first 12 minutes of play.
“I thought I was just going to be a C-squad player, but my coaches helped me out a lot,” Beers said. “It’s kind of nerve-wracking to be honest but my team really supported me and helped me out and (the first drive) knocked some nerves off.”
Beers later ran for a two-yard score after the Kadets recovered a fumbled kickoff to start the second half.
It wasn’t until midway through the fourth quarter that Falcon found a spark when backup quarterback Cameron Robinette entered the game and connected with 6-foot-3 linebacker Stryder Sartor.
Sartor was sent in after an injury to the team’s top receiver in an attempt to use his height to get something going on offense.
The plan worked.
Sartor pulled down a contested 28-yard pass from Robinette, and followed it with another big gain to put the Falcons in the red zone for the first time.
The drive concluded with an 11-yard, fourth-down pass from Robinette to Nolan Favreau to end the shutout.
“We were just looking for a spark,” Falcon coach Chris Waca said. “We struggled to run the ball tonight and found that we could throw it a little bit. I give Cameron all the credit in the world trailing 14-0 to come in and put together a drive for us to get us a score. We always preach pitch and catch and that’s what the two of them did.”
The Falcons followed with a goal-line stand with less than a minute to play, forcing a Kadet turnover on downs from the one-yard line.
But it was too little, too late.
Air Academy pulled down an interception at the horn, halting Falcon’s final effort for a comeback.
“I think this will help our confidence,” Grinde said. “But we just won a high school football game, and we have a lot of work to do to get better. We will enjoy it tonight and get back to work tomorrow.”