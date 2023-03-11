DENVER – Kinley Asp is just 15 years old. Her smile reveals a mouthful of braces. And on Saturday, she was the one holding the trophy when Colorado Springs Christian School took its first team photos as state champions.

What a present. What a future. And, goodness gracious, what a game.

The freshman scored 29 points as the Mountain Lions overcame an early nine-point deficit and defeated The Vanguard School 57-41 for the program’s second girls’ state title and first since 2002.

“I love pressure. I love just being in it,” Asp said afterward, surrounded by news media. “I think I thrive under it. But I’m not sure, I don’t know.”

How could she have known? She’s played high level club basketball, a year above her age group, so she knew about her own talent. But only in a setting like this, in a nearly full Hamilton Gymnasium at the University of Denver, could that be tested. And she, along with her teammates, rose to the moment.

“I have great girls,” said coach Mark Engesser, who had won two state titles with the CSCS boys’ program, but had been 0-for-3 in title games with the girls. “Not one of them has a bad attitude. I can correct them over and over and over, they take the correction. I’m so blessed to coach these girls – how hard they work, how focused they are and how smart they are. I just love them to death.”

Vanguard had the upper hand early. Senior Elysia Bottcher scored the Coursers’ first six points en route to a 14-point performance. fellow senior Hailey Blanchard beat the first-quarter buzzer with a halfcourt shot and the No. 5 seed led 25-16 midway through the second quarter.

But then Asp completed a 3-point play, followed by a pair of free throws. When Wilna Colopy hit a buzzer-beating 3 for CSCS at the to go into halftime, she closed the Lions to within 27-25.

The No. 2 seed then dominated the second half for the state title that Engesser figured had eluded him.

Engesser had coached at CSCS while his two sons and daughter – all standouts – had played for the school. When his daughter, Meghan, graduated, Engesser, a Lt. Col. in the Air Force set to retire in May, deployed to the Middle East. He thought he was finished coaching.

When he returned, CSCS called.

“They needed someone and I love being in the gym – 24/7 if I could,” Engesser said.

So, starting last year, he worked with the team to re-implement his system. The team had gone 15-21 over the two years Engesser was overseas. They went 20-5 last year.

Then they added a star.

Engesser had never seen Kinley play, but he knew her father, John, from their days coaching against each other – Engesser at CSCS, Asp at Manitou Springs.

“I found out in the summer that she was going go to CSCS,” said Engesser, who now has John Asp as his assistant coach. “I was overjoyed.

“She’s a special one. A very special one. Just fast, athletic, quick, smart and plays so hard. She plays so hard.”

At 5-foot-10, Asp plays point guard but at times posts up on the inside. She’s comfortable handling the ball, shooting or driving into the paint. It’s no wonder Engesser said he’s already heard from “big-time” college programs inquiring about her.

Engesser noted Asp’s improvement from the first scrimmage has been striking. He usually sees that jump from a player’s freshman to sophomore season, but with Asp it came from November to March.

And, of course, as she was dropped into a team that contended for a title last year, it’s not like she had to carry the load.

Junior Grace Minihane led the team in scoring throughout the season and dropped nine in the title game.

It was an environment ideal for growth, led by a veteran coach.

“I love him,” Asp said of Engesser. “He’s just the best coach you could ever imagine. I’m just so thankful for this team and what God has given us and how hard we’ve worked for this.”

The other side knows a thing or two about growth.

Vanguard had endured a pair of seasons with a combined 5-32 record before coach Denise Howell, with Scott Arrasmith as assistant, arrived for the 2017-18 season. A pair of 14-9 campaigns followed. Arrasmith then took over the program and it has gone 15-1, 20-5, 20-5 in the seasons that have followed.

Arrasmith marvels at the job his seniors have done handling their share of injuries and adversity along the way, and hopes his underclassmen have taken note.

“I think the younger group can see that example of how to work hard, play for one another, love one another and take care of each other and try to play as a team,” Arrasmith said. “It’s a good example they set. The younger group still has to take that to heart and say, we can do that, too.”

They’ll have to do it in a difficult environment. The final pitted a pair of Colorado Springs teams against each other. The semifinals were filled with four from the Pikes Peak region. And, of course, there is Asp; who could quickly emerge as one of the state’s best – if she’s not already there.

Asp is all-in on basketball. She wants to play in college. At this point, she plays no other sports.

That might change. She’s not sure. She’s 15, things will change and progress and, one might assume, grow.

That’s a scary or exciting thought – depending on the perspective – considering she’s already carrying a trophy.