FOUNTAIN — One wouldn’t guess Tavian Tuli is a quarterback just from looking at him.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 230 pounds, the Fountain-Fort Carson signal caller is bigger than most players of his position. Tuli is built more like a linebacker, tight end or fullback.

Yet Tuli has accomplished great success behind center, leading the Trojans to a 4-1 start.

“It’s going really well,” Tuli said. “I’m just trying to make the most out of my last year playing with my boys.”

Despite having the size to play other positions, Tuli’s father saw potential for him to play quarterback from a young age. He played behind center all throughout his youth before playing quarterback in high school.

Tuli didn’t expect to start on varsity as a freshman, but injuries to the two quarterbacks ahead of him on the depth chart gave him that opportunity.

Throughout his four years, Tuli has steadily improved. After throwing 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his first two years, Tuli has combined for 23 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in his junior and senior seasons.

Those early reps against high-level defenses allowed him to grow as a passer.

“It helped a lot, especially on the mental side,” Tuli said. “I really learned a lot through that experience, and it helped me build my confidence.”

In addition to his improvement as a passer, Tuli has become a strong runner. He has rushed for more than 500 yards and three touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Tuli credited his increased mobility to his size.

“I’m really blessed to have this size and frame, so I would say that helps a lot in my game,” Tuli said.

As Tuli’s numbers have increased, so have the Trojans’ wins.

FFC went 3-8 in Tuli’s first season behind center and followed that with a 6-2 campaign in 2020. The Trojans then went 10-2 overall and 5-0 in league play in 2021 to finish first in Class 4A Southern 2.

Fountain-Fort Carson has a 4-1 record with wins over Falcon, Pueblo West, Pomona and Doherty.

Increased chemistry between Tuli and his receivers helped the team improve.

“I think I’ve grown as a receiver with Tavian,” junior wideout Keenan Campbell said. “I kind of saw what the other receivers did and got a connection with him.”

Senior receiver Darian Martin added: “We built chemistry last year and have continued to build it. He’s grown tremendously and it’s really good to see,”

As a four-year varsity starter, Tuli has faced his fair share of difficult opponents. Week 6 will be another one, as FFC takes on Pine Creek, the No. 8 team in Class 5A.

Trojans coach Jake Novotny thinks Tuli’s experience — as well as his natural size and abilities — will help lead Fountain-Fort Carson’s offense to a strong game against a formidable opponent.

“He’s played in this type of game four or five times already,” Novotny said. “You look at that, and that’s something to lean on.”