A sailboat, much like a soccer team, needs wind in its sails to get to the proper destination.
No. 6 Fountain Valley had a gust, only five minutes into its 2A boys' soccer semifinal matchup thanks to a goal off the head of junior Hugh Sperber.
The No. 2 Lotus School of Excellence scored the next five goals, including one 45 seconds into the second half to take all the wind back, topping the Danes 5-2 to advance to the title game — a destination Fountain Valley has missed out on in now-three semifinal losses.
Against No. 3 Thomas MacLaren in the quarterfinals, the Danes had a similar start before ceding the momentum.
"Scoring five minutes in can sometimes not be the best thing," coach Kevin Ray said. "Their goalkeeper was probably one of the best we've faced. But, everything they touched hit the back of the net, and that's just how soccer goes sometimes."
In the first 40 minutes, the Meteors' goalkeeper was everywhere. He dove for multiple saves, including rebounds off a previous stop.
The game had the looks of a big lead, but in the opposite direction.
Fountain Valley giving up a goal only 45 seconds after a halftime pep talk largely took their minds out of the game. The effort was there, but the subconscious feeling of disappointment joined along.
The Danes allowed two more goals in a two-minute span, midway through the second half.
"We got frustrated," freshman Jordan Nunez said. "There was a lot of frustration with the missed shots. We needed to just calm down and work together. We struggled with getting on each other, instead of supporting."
Another Fountain Valley goal with 11:43 left was simply too little, too late as it was already down 5-1.
Colorado Academy was the only group to score five goals on Fountain Valley this year, and much of Lotus' success came from their pure ability to Ray.
He already believes they were defeated by the 2A state champion this year.
Nunez was a bright spot this year. He scored a team-high 21 goals in just his first year. Sophomore Julian Swett also found success, notching 18 assists.
The core for another Fountain Valley run is in place. In three tries, yes, the Danes have yet to get over the semifinal hump.
There's a reason a full regular season precedes the playoffs. Winning a title isn't all that defines the team.
"We could've folded this year," Ray said. "They're listened and worked hard all year. We're obviously disappointed. We said before the game, though, that we wanted to have an opponent beat us, instead of us beating us.
"I couldn't be more proud of this team."