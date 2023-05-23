As the clock wound down to zero in the girls' soccer 2A state final Tuesday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, it was tough to tell which team had triumphed based on the reaction from fans.

Fountain Valley's section clad in red, shower their team in chants of "Valley" "FVS" and "We are proud" as the Danes shook hands with opposing Colorado Springs Christian following their 3-1 defeat.

Coach Kaylee Gatzke wasn't surprised by the fans' unwavering support. It's something the Danes have enjoyed all season.

"FVS is amazing. They're super proud of us and we love all their support," Gatzke said. "We traveled a lot this season. We only had a handful of home games but our fans showed up to every away game. They came all the way to Commerce City for us, all the to way to Greeley for us, all the way back up to Dawson, without them I don't we make it this far to be honest. They're a huge support system for us."

Unfortunately for the Fountain Valley community, Tuesday's result wasn't like the others. The Danes headed into halftime with a 1-0 advantage courtesy of a goal from freshman striker Brittyn Lybecker. The Lions came roaring back in the second half with goals from Cristina Huerta, Ella Salsbery and Wilna Colopy to claim their first title in school history.

Gatzke said her team missed the leadership of junior Annie Wrubel, who was injured in the team's semifinal match Saturday.

"CSCS I think they wanted it more," Gatzke said. "They scored and we just put our heads down, I told them all year not to do. I just think they kind of cracked under pressure a little bit but I'm so proud of them. Young team so we got lots of stuff to work on and I hope we can return."

That return will come without the services of Lybecker who entered play Tuesday, having scored an amazing 29 goals this year. That mark ranks top 10 in the state. Lybecker, who plays hockey as forward, will be attending boarding school in Culver, Ind. next year.

Despite the loss, Gatke has hope for the Danes' future.

"My keeper, Lily Christofferson, Isabel Garza, we have Annie coming back up, she'll be a senior. Mia Lybecker, she's returning," Gatzke said. "So yeah we're young but man we got some returners and I hope we can just feed off of it and use this as a learning opportunity."