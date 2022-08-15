Football is a family affair for Tai Faavae, even if it made traveling the recruiting trail a bit crowded.
After Washington State made an offer to the 6-foot, 210-pound Fountain-Fort Carson linebacker in May, he traveled with his mother and two brothers to Pullman, Wash., on an official visit the next month.
Faavae treated the process as he does everything else, insisting it be communal – every voice heard, leaned on and respected.
The family found it shared similar island roots with Cougars coach Mark Atuaia, a Hawaiian native of Samoan descent.
Faavae committed two weeks later, making him the first defensive player Washington State landed in this recruiting class. In the end, his only other visit was to Central Michigan.
"I was blessed to commit early and have my work pay off," said Faavae, who made 127 total tackles for Fountain-Fort Carson in 2021 as it went 10-2 and advanced to the 4A quarterfinals. "No more camps and I was able to be at everything with the team this summer.
"It's been amazing to be right next to my teammates."
Faavae chose Washington State, a Power Five program in the Pac-12, over a slew of Group of Five offers that included Colorado State, Central and Eastern Michigan, Fresno State and Hawaii.
Fountain-Fort Carson coach Jake Novotny is no stranger to the recruiting process as a high school coach and also a former assistant at Colorado State University-Pueblo. He holds a recruiting meeting each year to impart some of the lessons he’s learned. This year Faavae – and his family, of course – were in attendance.
The coach talks of the triangle – made up of player, parents and coach – that can often become lopsided with different agendas. In Faavae’s case, it remained perfectly symmetrical.
“My pitch was never about his ability, it was about the kid," Novotny said of his conversations with colleges on Faavae’s behalf. "I wanted to highlight the type of person he was. As soon as they spent five minutes with him, teams were in love with him.
"He comes from a fantastic family. They're probably one of the most supportive I've ever seen."