Similarities between the plights of Myles McClarity and Alex Okafor virtually ensured the two would eventually meet.

McClarity has been out of football since 2021 in his fight against Leukemia and, with his remission, is readying to return for the Trojans. His words to Okafo as part of an essay opportunity for a scholarship from the Alex Okafor Family Foundation hit deep. Okafor played defensive line for three NFL teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs from 2019 to 2021.

The "Survivor Scholarship Program" was put together after Okafor lost his mother to acute myeloid leukemia. He wanted to give back to others, and when he heard about McClarity's fight and his desire to give back to others during treatment, the two were bonded as part of 105, $7,500 scholarships that were given out after over 400 submissions.

It's one of several scholarships McClarity has received, including the Colorado Springs Gazette's Best and Brightest scholarship. He's set to start classes at Pikes Peak State College this semester before finishing up his credit load at Fountain-Fort Carson in the spring.

McClarity's written words just happened to land him the rare chance to show off Fountain-Fort Carson to a professional football player. After meeting the team, he got to walk Okafor around the school — starting at the weight room, an area wear he wasn't allowed to participate for much of his treatment.

"What really touched my soul was that, in his essay, he said that after his diagnosis, while he was going through recovery, he created a foundation called (Mission6Strong)," Okafor said. "For him to be in that situation and still think of positively affecting other people and not just thinking of himself, that really touched my heart."

After his diagnosis, McClarity and his family wanted a way to help others going through a similar fight.

They formulated a goal to raise $600 to help put together gas cards and food gift cards, as well as gift bags for other cancer patients at the Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs in honor of September's Blood Cancer Awareness Month. In the bags were fidget spinners, stuffed animals and other toys to serve as a distraction when the children have to go through the "pokes" — shots that are needed during their treatment that cause stress to everyone, but even more so children.

Part of the foundation's plan was spurned through Myles' mother Faith Getty's personal experience with the community's support in the form of meals, gas and other necessities.

"Most of the kids there were very young, and it was just so hard sitting there and listening to these little kids cry," Getty said. "We put together the goodie bags to keep them distracted from some of the pain and shots and called them 'Poke Packs.'"

The organization raised $750 in the latest round, surpassing its original goal of $600 and was enabled to help out six families — in honor of McClarity's football number.

He plans to return to the football field in the fall, though, with the Trojans paying him special homage in their home opener against Highlands Ranch in week two. In last year's week-one opener against Falcon, he led the team out of the tunnel without pads.

Come Fall, McClarity will get to return to the sport he loves with the same pads and vigor as his teammates.

"(Okafor) is an NFL football player, that's obviously my dream. He has lived what I want to live," McClarity said. "I told (my teammates) before that this isn't my journey, it's their journey and without them, I don't know if I would still be standing here — right now. I'd probably just be in bed.

"This season, even stepping on the field for summer workouts was different. Nothing can really prepare me for week one. But I'm ready."