There will be more chances for Alexsys Jacquez on a wrestling mat. But when it comes to high school, this was her one shot at a title.

And she finished it with her hand raised in decisive fashion, the first to do so for the Fountain-Fort Carson girls’ program.

Jacquez, who finished third at state as a sophomore at Mesa Ridge before moving closer to Fountain-Fort Carson and losing her junior year of eligibility by Colorado State High School Activities Association rules, seized this chance to capture the girls’ 105-pound title in a 7-0 decision over Vista Ridge’s Hayden Newberg.

“I hated it so much,” said Jaquez, who practiced with the team during her junior year but was unable to compete in matches. “I came to state, watched all my friends wrestle and I saw who won and I was like, ‘You know, I could win this. I could take it. I know I could.’”

Her confidence was understandable. Jacquez discovered the sport in sixth grade while living in South Dakota and wrestled against boys through her freshman year, making the varsity teams. Last year she finished in the top eight at the USA Wrestling's Junior and 16U National Championships in Fargo, S.D. She has accepted a full-ride scholarship to wrestle at St. Mary’s.

Still, all those accolades aside, there’s nothing quite like winning a title in front of a nearly packed house at Ball Arena in downtown Denver.

She finished it in an all-Pikes Peak region matchup as she improved to 5-0 against Newberg.

“The more you wrestle someone, the more they try to get to figure you out,” said Fountain-Fort Carson coach Jason Kutz, who also coached Jacquez’s sister, Eyvori, to a third-place finish on Saturday. “But as it turns out, Lexi, she’s hard to figure out.”