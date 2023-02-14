Athletic director Jared Felice watched with disappointment in 2018 as his Fountain-Fort Carson high school basketball team competed in the district's nearby middle school, forced away from their home gym because it didn't meet occupancy standards to host state contests.

So a solution was set in motion that will soon culminate in the opening of an arena that will rival the top prep venues across the country.

With a higher capacity than Colorado College's Ed Robson Arena, Colorado State University-Pueblo's Massari Arena and Northern Colorado's Bank of Colorado Arena, the 4,000-seat, $40 million Trojan Arena that opens in October will allow the school to host the city's Metro Championships in wrestling and could eventually bring more high-profile events to the southern end of El Paso County.

Graduations will also move from the school's football stadium to the arena, with the overall capacity going up to 4,800 while utilizing floor seating.

A plan was put forth in 2018 to build the arena and ground was broken on Sept. 9, 2021. Funds for the arena will be a "combination of state equalization (transferred to the Building Fund) and a direct lease purchase financing instrument, similar to a COP (certificate of participation)."

The state equalization fund is designed to spread resources into areas that have a deficit in property wealth. Compared to the more affluent Academy District 20 where median household income is $124,732 and 69.1% of families live in owner-occupied housing, the Fountain-Fort Carson School District has a median household income of $74,361 and 39.4% of families live in owner-occupied housing.

Fountain-Fort Carson schools are also subsidized by federal funds because of the presence of the Army base that houses around 25,000 troops. However, no federal funding will be allocated for the arena, according to the district's superintendent office.

The grand opening is tentatively planned for October when the school will use the Trojan Classic basketball tournament as its inaugural event. Outside of Metros and the Trojan Classic, Felice and company are keeping things simple early to allow for bigger tournaments later on once planning has been put in place for them.

The final product will feature four full-size basketball courts for tournaments, or a single court in the middle with the stands pulled out for solo matchups.

Above it all will hang a Jumbotron and a second level of seating encircled by a two-lane track, an athletic training room, a weight room and a coach's meeting room. The upper level will also showcase past Trojans in three virtual Hall of Fames, similar to the ones featured at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

Separate entrances have been built for fans and athletes, as well as four locker rooms to house multiple teams during tournaments.

"We want to give our athletes every resource possible and this is just a continuation of that goal," Felice said. "This new arena will not only do that, but give us a combination of facilities that rival any high school in the country."

The Trojan Sports Network and Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) will also use the new arena as a home base — the latter running concessions and a team store that will be built along the concourse.

Fountain-Fort Carson faculty will have access to the wellness equipment and space, and the hope is that a new parking lot will increase efficiency during drop-off and pickup hours at the school.

"Interest and performance in indoor sports teams continue to increase in the district," District 8 director of communications Christy McGee said. "The arena will help account for growth as well as improve the time students are returning home after school due to the increased capacity."

As of now, the school's infrastructure is set to handle capacities of around 2,500.

Fountain-Fort Carson is a 5A program in athletics, putting it in the largest classification in the state. In sports like boys' and girls' basketball that include an additional classification, the Trojans compete in 6A.

In recent years, the Trojans added a full baseball and softball complex with turf fields that are also able to be used for soccer.

The old interior courts will still be used as extras, if needed, and for the school's physical education classes.

As of now, the arena stands as the final piece to the Fountain-Fort Carson athletic plan.