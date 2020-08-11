For Fountain-Fort Carson coach Mary Heisel, tennis is a lifelong sport.
And thanks to Heisel, nine new tennis players have the opportunity to learn, compete and play the game for the rest of their lives.
“It’s really kind of a silver lining,” Heisel said, who welcomed nine new athletes from the Trojan football and boys’ soccer teams who otherwise would not have had the opportunity to compete this fall thanks to season postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Trojans have just two returners on their squad. An alignment of military moves out of the district and graduating seniors would have made it difficult for F-FC to field a full varsity team, according to Heisel, but now they have enough varsity players and then some.
“It’s really great that we’re getting players from other sports, mostly team sports so there is this level of competition and drive that they’re already coming in with,” Heisel said. “So that focus and want to learn how to play the sport quickly has really been evident already at such short notice.”
Tuesday Heisel was in Day 2 of a crash-course to teach the new additions rules and scoring before their first tournament Friday.
And for some players, that’s easier said than done.
“We came into this confident, and after Day 1 of practice maybe that went away a little bit,” said Tino Tuli, a senior outside linebacker on the football team. “I definitely think tennis is a slept-on sport, it takes a lot of ability and focus.”
His brother Tavian, who played eight games at quarterback last season as a freshman, said he sees similarities between his throwing motion in football to his tennis serve.
“It’s pretty fun learning new things, it’s definitely harder than it looks,” Tavian said.
Heisel said other fall coaches encouraged athletes to join another sport so they have the opportunity to train and compete before getting ready for their traditional sport. Fall sports such as football, volleyball, boys’ soccer, field hockey, unified bowling and gymnastics, are scheduled to begin competition in March, according to the Colorado High School Activities Association calendar.
Shannon Lang, a senior on the soccer team, had his first practice Tuesday, and at least in the first 30 minutes, he said he had a long way to go.
“I honestly don’t know the scoring yet, and it’s definitely going to be a learning experience as we go through the season,” Lang said. “I’ve been playing sports all my life, but it’s hard to get used to playing this for real.”
Although the element of using his hands is new, Lang thinks his agility from soccer will translate well onto the court, and is excited to have something else to focus on other than staying at home.
Tino Tuli agreed and added he’s thankful for the opportunity Heisel presented.
“(The football season getting postponed) is something we can’t control, and we just have to look past that,” Tuli said. “I feel like I'm nervous because it’s a new sport, but I’m excited to compete and try something new.”