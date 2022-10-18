Senior Night on Tuesday for Fountain-Fort Carson's volleyball team began with a heartwarming gesture.
The hosts presented roses to the senior members of visiting Vista Ridge during lineup announcements before the game.
Once the niceties ended, a grueling match ensued, and though the Trojans beat the Wolves in straight sets, Vista Ridge made Fountain-Fort Carson earn every point en route to winning each set, 25-21, 25-22 and 25-22. The Trojans improved to 14-7 on the year.
"We love to take care everyone, including our side and the others," senior Aiyana Mitchell said after the match. "They might be our opponents but we want them to feel special, too, because they are seniors as well and I know how that feels."
The match ended with another fun Trojan tradition of the freshmen, sophomores and juniors sending off their seniors with a choreographed dance filled with laughter, cheers and confetti.
Trojan seniors Mitchell, Melanie Broussesau, Leanna Johnson, Audra Yocum and Madolyn Vise watched the dance while wearing celebratory sashes.
"We had an emotional start to the game just because we did it before and I've known the girls since middle school, so (it was) very emotional," Mitchell said. "Those are my juniors and my sophomore."
She said she went in with the mindset of wanting everyone to give their all, no matter what the scoreboard said.
The score could easily have gone the other way in any of the three sets, with the Wolves equaling the Trojans, point for point, throughout the match. The second set especially featured a few long rallies in which it looked at several times that Fountain-Fort Carson would concede the point. Instead, they fought through and wound up winning many of those crucial moments.
"I think it comes down to our connection as a team," Mitchell said. "We just play so much together and we really have a good bond that, during those rallies, everybody's in the same mindset. We're winning it, we're going to give our all, we're going to get this point, and I think it really just helps it bring the play together."
Mitchell is especially bonded with her sister Keira, a junior on the team. The two combined for 15 kills Tuesday. Junior Haiden Padilla led the team with 20 kills.
A duo that Trojans coach Michelle Lambayan said are total opposites that have each other's backs, the Mitchells have played together for three years.
Though they play more basketball than volleyball, the two have a relationship bolstered by athletics and kinship.
"Being sisters has helped us be able to talk to each other, but it's also volleyball that brings us together so we can have those conversations," Aiyana said. "We've played and earned that respect to be able to criticize each other during the game and be able to take it."