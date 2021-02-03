From rivals across the field, to Ivy League teammates, Fountain-Fort Carson’s Q Jones and Vista Ridge’s Ahmir Braxton are officially headed to Dartmouth to play football and take a big step toward their futures in business.
Jones committed to Dartmouth in December, and a few days later Braxton received his offer. And after some coaxing by Jones, who played with Braxton through middle school, the two officially signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
Jones completed his senior year as the state’s leading rusher, averaging more than 230 yards per game, and Braxton leaves an impact within the Vista Ridge football program as one of the best cover corners coach Jason Cauley said he’s coached.
“Ahmir is the perfect role model for any young athlete who is looking to reach the next level like he did,” Cauley said. “He’s a great student, he’s a great player, great teammate.”
Braxton, who signed next to teammate Keyon Burris (Highland Community College) and five other Vista Ridge athletes at a ceremony Wednesday, received different Division I offers and interest, but ultimately decided, with help from Jones, to make a career choice.
“I kind of just walked him through the process and he was feeling comfortable,” Jones said. “And I told him, if this is the decision you want to make, it’s for the next 40 years, not the next four.”
Braxton and Jones both hope to focus on business, and are excited to get on the field together.
“I grew up playing with Q since sixth grade. He’s always been my boy and I’ve been playing against him through high school, so being back together again it’s going to be two dominant forces,” Braxton said.
For Jones, who signed alongside Trojan teammates Malik McClarity (Midland), Ricky Rivera (Ohio Northern) and Jayden Fuller (Mid-America Nazarene), it’s been a long time coming. Through injuries and uncertainty through the pandemic, Jones said there were nights where he wasn’t sure if he’d see the field past high school. But it was the environment and the mentality at Fountain-Fort Carson that kept him focused on his academics.
“Growing up for the longest time I didn’t even know if I was going to go to college, if I was going to join the military or what,” Jones said. “So coming here to Fountain and seeing how people here just want to be successful and want to go to college, that wore off on me.
"And I had to narrow it down. Do I want to go to a college to play football and the academics are just there, or do I want to do both and set me up for life, and Dartmouth gave me that.”
Vista Ridge celebrates seven student-athletes on National Signing Day
In addition to Braxton and Burris signing their National Letters of Intent to play football, Vista Ridge celebrated five other athletes who are headed to the college ranks.
Garrett Douglas and Roderick "Roddy" Lewis will both play soccer in college. Douglas signed his letter to Dakota Wesleyan and Lewis signed to Montana State-Billings.
Parker Hahne, who attends Vista Ridge but plays lacrosse at Pine Creek, signed to Dubuque. Khalif Ruffin Harrington will stay in Colorado Springs and compete for UCCS on the track and field team.
Taylor Hees will also compete in college at Dodge City Community College on a cheer scholarship.