Fountain-Fort Carson boys’ basketball coach Paul Mileto firmly believes there’s another senior guard in the Colorado Springs area deserving of a Division I scholarship offer.
When discussing Trojans’ senior Keyshawn Maltbia after his 31-point effort in an 86-49 league win over Coronado, Mileto said his leading scorer has the talent to play big-time college ball just like Cheyenne Mountain’s Javonte Johnson (New Mexico) and Vanguard’s Nique Clifford (Colorado).
“I’m really surprised he doesn’t have an offer right now, because he deserves it,” Mileto said. “He’s up there.”
Maltbia showcased his ability throughout the win that pushed F-FC to 9-6 and 3-2 in the Class 5A Colorado Springs Metro League. Expecting the Cougars’ defense to sit back a bit, Maltbia took advantage early, hitting his first of four 3-pointers in the game’s opening 10 seconds.
“When you leave him open — if he gets any space — you’ll find out real quick that he can score it,” Mileto said. “When he’s got confidence, it doesn’t matter how tight you are because he can beat you off the bounce, or he can shoot it in your face.”
The 6-foot-3 guard added a series of layups and an athletic tip-in, scoring 11 points in the first quarter, helping the Trojans to a 22-10 lead. He scored six more points in quick succession early in the second before his second foul sent him to the bench for the remainder of the half.
He got up to 29 points through three quarters after hitting three consecutive 3-pointers in the span of a couple of minutes. He missed an ensuing heat check but said he’s committed to becoming a better shooter in hopes of increasing his chances to play at the highest collegiate level.
“I’ve always been a good shooter, but as far as, especially playing in college, I really want to improve my consistency ... being able to shoot as good as I do some games every game,” Maltbia said.
Maltbia added one last bucket early in the fourth before the F-FC reserves handled the rest of the action against Coronado, which was led by Ladarius Mays’ 17 points. It was his second straight 31-point outing after Saturday’s win over Doherty, and the senior finally feels back to his old self after an ankle injury limited his production in previous weeks.
“I got my confidence back up,” Maltbia said. “I’m putting up a lot of shots. I’m just trying to lead the team. I know we have a good team, a lot of talent, so there’s a lot of good things we can do.”
The Trojans could hardly have a better leader. According to Mileto, his star also has impressive numbers off the court, sporting a 4.2 grade point average.
“Probably never been to the office unless he’s getting an award,” Mileto said. “He’s just an outstanding young man.”
If no Division I school comes calling, the F-FC coach says Division II programs are lined up.
“They’re pretty much waiting to see if he doesn’t get an offer from a Division I,” he said.
Now, Maltbia is balancing his schoolwork, athletics and a college decision down the stretch of his senior season. Mileto said there’s a couple of schools planning to swing by the Trojans’ gym before the end of the season.
“Hopefully, I’ll have a decision soon,” Maltbia said.