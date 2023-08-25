The back-breaker came with less than a minute to play in the half.

Falcon showed signs of life on its previous possession, cutting into Fountain-Fort Carson’s advantage. Despite being down a pair of touchdowns, the Falcons could claim the momentum with a defensive stop heading into halftime.

Fountain-Fort Carson senior running back Mathias Price didn’t give Falcon the chance.

With Falcons’ faithful chanting “Let’s go defense" Price took a second-down screen pass 41 yards down the left side of the field and to the house for his third score of the half. The Trojans didn't look back and rolled to a 49-18 win at Falcon to begin their season Friday night.

The kicker? Price might not have been the Trojans' most effective runner on the evening — junior running back Terrence Morris made his own impact on the game, also scoring three touchdowns, one of which was a 61-yard run. Morris also had scoring runs of 14 and 47 yards.

"I've known (Terrence) since I was young. I love knowing that I have somebody that's younger that's going to take over that mantle especially when I leave," Price said. "I love it. It's such a joy coaching him, playing with him every single day. I love it."

Price's other two scoring runs were a short push from four yards out and a stunning 38-yard scamper in which the senior back shed would-be tacklers en route to the end zone. The latter put Fountain-Fort Carson up 28-6 in the second quarter.

Falcon responded with a with 2-yard score from senior quarterback Carter Thorp set up by an 11-yard outside run from senior Ashton Littrell. Thorp was responsible for all of Falcons' points Friday, scoring three times, including a 61-yard scoring run of his own.

Following an 8-4 season in 2022, in which the Trojans made it to the second round of the state playoffs, Fountain-Fort Carson graduated a bevy of talent, including quarterback Tavian Tuli and linebacker Tai Faavae, both of whom went on to play at the Division I level.

It's big shoes to fill, but Price seeks to make his own legacy this senior season.

"At the end of the day, I don't really look at other people's legacy as me trying to fill in their shoes, I look at it as 'it's my time now to create my own legacy.' So I want to do the same things that they did when they were here, but I just want to obviously top it.

"It's a little bit rough, because sometimes it feels like you got bigger shoes to fill but at the end of the day, I feel like we just need to get our own legacy built and created."