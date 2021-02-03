FOUNTAIN -- Fountain-Fort Carson came out on top of a passionate back-and-forth battle against Pueblo Central, passing its first big test of the season against a previously unbeaten Class 4A opponent with a 63-58 nonconference win.
Fountain-Fort Carson coach Paul Mileto said his team’s clash against the Wildcats is always a dogfight, and an important learning experience for his players — and for him, and Wednesday’s game was no different.
“I have to bring my A game, and I probably over prepare with our scouting against them because they are just tough,” Mileto said.
He said getting a hard-fought win out of the way will be incredibly important as they head into 5A PPAC play next week, specifically eyeing Rampart next Tuesday in what Mileto said he thinks will be another battle of the unbeatens.
For much of the game, Pueblo Central kept itself in pace with Fountain-Fort Carson thanks in part to free-throw shooting. The Wildcats were 20 for 25 on foul shots, which helped keep the Trojans from running away with the game.
Senior Isaiah Thompson, who led all scorers with 23 points, said Wednesday was a good test for his team’s patience, and said he thought his team did a good job of staying calm when calls weren’t going their way.
“They have a really good team, but we stayed calm and proved we have the better team, and came out with the win,” Thompson said.
Pueblo Central went on a 6-0 run to end the third quarter and regained the lead off a pair of free throws with only seconds left in the frame, but Fountain-Fort Carson stayed focused, and after 24 minutes of high-intensity play, the Trojans were able to slow it down.
“There were a couple of situations that could have flipped the game in the fourth quarter, but we were able to control that situation, and last year we struggled a little bit with that but we matured quite a bit since then,” Mileto said.
Divante Lynch reached double figures for the Trojans with 17 points, including 10 in the second half, and Kaleb Mitchell scored 11.
Thompson, a 6-foot-7 CSU-Pueblo commit completed a double-double with 18 rebounds and slammed two dunks, which erupted the small, socially distant crowd in the Fountain-Fort Carson gym.
“That is just the best feeling,” said Thompson, not caring how big the crowd was, “Getting the dunk and hearing them cheer, I love it.”