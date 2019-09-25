The Fountain-Fort Carson football team has had a trying start to the season.
Three straight games against top 10 Class 5A teams, injuries to some of its top starters and construction on its football field have forced the Trojans out of rhythm four weeks into the season.
But Fountain-Fort Carson hopes to change that Friday against Overland.
“This is a statement game,” Fountain-Fort Carson coach Jake Novotny said. “It’s our last game before we go into league, and we want to go into that feeling good about ourselves and what we’ve accomplished with some of the adversity we’ve gone through. It’s a chance to right the ship and get some things back on track."
The Trojans are fresh off losses to Eaglecrest, Grandview and Columbine, who rank 8th, 5th and 4th in Class 5A, respectively. But Novotny hopes his team has grown from the experience and is prepared for other top contenders.
“At the key times we’re playing really well,” Novotney said, referencing last week’s game against Grandview, in which the Trojans were down by four at halftime. “In the second half, we just had some missed opportunities and got worn down at the end.”
The injury bug hit Fountain-Fort Carson hard in the first few weeks of the season as the Trojans lost their top running back, Q Jones, who last year broke his leg while on pace to run more than 1,500 yards as a sophomore, and lost starting quarterback Isaac Robinson, who has a torn ACL. Jones has a hairline fracture near where his break occurred nearly a year ago. And the team’s starting center, Isaac Barker, a 6-foot, 245-pound junior, tore his MCL.
While the Trojans were decimated with injuries, freshman Tavian Tuli stepped in last week as the first freshman in F-FC history to start at quarterback.
And he made a statement, throwing for nearly 200 yards and helping the Trojans to become the first team to score more than two touchdowns against Grandview this season.
Overland rolls into town with sophomore quarterback Mark Thrower — who does just that. Through four games, Thrower has averaged more than 300 yards passing per game.
“First of all, anybody who’s last name is Thrower is probably a pretty good player,” Novotny said. “I like to believe the strength of our defense is that we have primarily seniors in our defensive backfield, so we feel pretty good about that matchup and pass rush wise. We feel good about that matchup as well because we have gone against Columbine, Grandview and Eaglecrest, who are three of the best O-lines in the state, so we have an opportunity to take the things we learned in those games and apply them to this game.”
Now, with updates to the bleachers, turf and new track finally complete, Fountain-Fort Carson has gotten back into rhythm for an important week of practice heading into the team’s final nonconference game of the season.
“From Wednesday of last week and into this week, we have really started to turn a corner in our practices,” Novotny said. “When you don’t do well in practice during the week, it shows up on Friday night. So I’m excited about what we’ve been doing in practice this week and the mental focus and the energy we have. So hopefully that shows up on Friday night."