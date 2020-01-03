Frustration was mounting on both ends of the court late Friday when Fountain-Fort Carson battled Eaglecrest, and neither team could seem to make their shots fall. But Fountain-Fort Carson needed just one shot — and a few free throws for a little more comfort — to walk away with a 47-42 nonconference win.
The Trojans, who at one point led the Raptors by 12, saw their lead slip away late as Eaglecrest outscored them 15-9 between the third and fourth quarters.
But both teams hit a scoring slump midway through the final frame.
With just over two minutes to play in regulation, F-FC’s Christina Cespedes dribbled down the baseline and passed the ball to Torie Bass at the top of the key. Bass forced her way inside the free throw lane for a contested layup which bounced off the rim and out. But Fountain-Fort Carson retained possession and Bass kicked it to Tauja Durham who threw up a shot.
Bounce. Bounce. Swish.
And the Trojans took a 43-41 lead.
“That felt great to get us ahead and keep us going, and I think that gave us a boost and gave us a lot of energy,” Durham said. “It was very frustrating, but we all had to keep our cool and make sure we weren’t flustered and just throwing the ball everywhere.”
Durham entered Friday’s 2020 opener averaging 5.8 points per game but came off the bench to score a season-high 11 points, including four in a low-scoring fourth quarter to help Fountain-Fort Carson maintain its undefeated record.
“She is definitely one of those that could come off the bench or start, and tonight she showed her athleticism,” Fountain-Fort Carson coach LouAnn Guiden said. “She is definitely a huge part of our success in all of our games. She gets a ton of rebounds, and tonight she was just what we needed to put the ball in the hole.”
Guiden said there could have been some rust in the first game back from the winter break but was proud of the way her team responded through adversity late.
“They showed a lot of heart and they have no quit,” Guiden said. “That’s something that they really showed, they were good teammates and picked each other up.”
The Trojans, who are coming off an 18-6 season last year — the program’s best record since 2010 — knew they had big shoes to fill after losing Samiyah Worrell, who averaged nearly 20 points per game, to graduation. But now, over a third of the way through the regular season, it appears F-FC has just reloaded, led by junior point guard Bass.
“We knew we had to make up those points and work as a team even more,” Bass said. “I think we have all stepped up honestly. We all play club together and we have good chemistry.”
Bass had 13 points Friday and averages a team-high 14.4 per game.
“We all thought it was going to be hard adjusting to everything, but I think we have adjusted pretty well since the season started,” Durham said. “We have all played with each other for so long that I think it just made it easier so we know how each other plays.”
While the team’s leading scorer may have graduated Guiden said her Trojans had talent stowed away ready to reload.
“We did graduate a lot but I don’t think people realized what we had coming back and these girls just went to work and built off of last year’s success,” Guiden said. "They all are just never satisfied and they’re always hungry and that’s the mentality we are trying to teach here. Stay humble, stay hungry. And I think if we can continue to stay hungry and stay humble we will be successful.”