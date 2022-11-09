The island in the Mitchell house is where decisions get made.
A choice of which college to go to came down to a talk at the island between Aiyana, her siblings and parents. She'd just finished a visit to Clemson, and was done with a recruiting tour that started with Vanderbilt and took the Fountain-Fort Carson senior around the country.
She committed to play for Vanderbilt women's basketball on Wednesday in the school's auditorium, decked out in custom, gold, black and white Air Force 1's and bows for her top three schools, handcrafted by her father, Ontricio.
"There was something so special about the school and the people and how they treated me," Aiyana said. "It felt so developed. I thought they were the one's, and the school was in the area I wanted.
"It was a culmination of good coaches and a good connection."
The decision was made before Wednesday's announcement, and so were the 'break-up' calls.
Aiyana sat down after making her decision and called all 15 schools that had taken time to talk to her and and make an offer
The biggest call of all may have come from Ontricio and her mother, Janell.
After moving to Arizona for the military, the two realized that their two daughters closest in age, Aiyana and sister, now-junior Keira, weren't reaching their potential.
Their personalities weren't the same as usual, their performance in sports wasn't the same — Ontricio changed course, moving the family back to Colorado for the rest of the girl's high school tenure, and it paid off quickly.
"We weren't happy with the experience our kids were having out in Arizona," Ontricio said. "We left a great place to move back for them. And as soon as we got back, they hit the ground running.
"Aiyana was confident again in herself, just like we've always believed in her. It was reflected on the court, in her grades — she did everything and more."
Early recruitment was tough, but the family stuck with it as offers began to pour in. Even highlight clips on social media were well-seen, TikTok leading the way for a dose of the senior's post presence.
Aiyana led the Trojans to a 16-8 record last year, and is once again looking to bring the school a girls' basketball title before her time is up.
Former coach LouAnn Guiden, who is now the Dean of Students, knows the value Aiyana brings to a team.
"She's the type of player and person who's never content — she always wants to get better at something," Guiden said. "I think playing at the Division-I level is fitting, because that's the mentality you have to have.
"She'll be successful at any level. And Vanderbilt got itself a steal."
From an Arizona island to one in Colorado, decisions are made, even if board games aren't allowed because of the family's competitiveness.
All of them turned out to be the right ones for Aiyana's collegiate future.
Fellow Trojan Commits (breakout box)
Katia Neufeld, Nebraska-Kearney (swimming)
Isabella Salinas, Trinidad State (softball)