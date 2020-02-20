Two months ago, the game wasn’t on either team’s radar.
But after a tournament mix-up, Fountain-Fort Carson found itself in need of another regular season game to round out the regular season and agreed to travel to Vanguard for a nonleague, 3A-5A girls’ basketball clash.
The game was arranged as a fluke, but ultimately benefited both teams beyond a schedule placeholder.
Fountain-Fort Carson came away with a 65-54 victory, but Vanguard, ranked No. 5 in 3A, went toe-to-toe with the 5A No. 10 Trojans.
Courser, Alexis Garcia (4), keeps the pace going as she brings the ball down court during Vanguard’s 65-54 loss to Fountain-Fort Carson Thursday February 20, 2020. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
The Vanguard Coursers (54) host the Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans (65) in a non-conference basketball game Thursday February 20, 2020. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
With a Trojan flying in right behind her, Vanguard’s, Juliana Garcia (1), keeps focused on the layup during the Coursers 65-54 defeat to Fountain-Fort Carson Thursday February 20, 2020. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Courser, Alexis Garcia (4), drives into the lane to put up 2 points during Vanguard’s 65-54 loss to the Trojans Thursday February 20, 2020. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Under Trojan pressure, Vanguard’s, Cortney Arrasmith (11), prepares to put the ball up for 2 points during the Coursers 65-54 loss to Fountain-Fort Carson Thursday February 20, 2020. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Vanguard’s, Alexis Garcia (4), glides towards the bucket for a layup during the Coursers 65-54 loss to the Trojans Thursday February 20, 2020. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Vanguards, Juliana Garcia (1), keeps her eye on the basket during the Coursers 65-54 defeat to the Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans Thursday February 20, 2020. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Courser, Hailey Blanchard (2), breaks through the Trojan defense to put the ball up for 2 points during Vanguard’s 65-54 loss to Fountain-Fort Carson Thursday February 20, 2020. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Pushing past an outstretched Trojans arm, Courser, Alexis Garcia (4), prepares to drive the lane for a layup during Vanguard’s 65-54 loss to Fountain-Fort Carson Thursday February 20, 2020. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Courser, Zoe Kilimann (10), stretches for the rebound against Trojan, Danae Christensen (24), during Vanguard’s 65-54 loss to Fountain-Fort Carson Thursday February 20, 2020. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
“They are a good team, a very good team,” Fountain-Fort Carson coach LouAnn Guiden said. “I know they’re 3A but they don’t play like a 3A team.”
The Trojans couldn’t shake Vanguard through the first three quarters as the Coursers battled back from a seven, nine and later a 15-point deficit.
“Those are the things we are going to need in the playoffs. When you’re down into deep water like that, but can still make a comeback and work hard,” said Vanguard coach Scott Arrasmith. “It really shows their character and their heart and that’s really how they kept battling back.”
Fountain-Fort Carson went on an 11-point run in the third quarter, but Vanguard outscored the Trojans 15-4 in the last three minutes to cut the deficit to four.
The comeback fell short in the fourth quarter, though, as Fountain-Fort Carson took control to advance to 19-2 on the season.
Junior Torie Bass led the Trojans with 21 points, followed closely by Danae Christensen with 20 and Tauja Durham with 12. Christensen and Durham had double-doubles with 14 and 12 rebounds, respectively.
Arrasmith said Fountain-Fort Carson’s efforts on the boards with 42 total rebounds, will be a good learning experience for his Coursers.
“We have been dominating the boards in most of our games, and this is really the first time all year that we’ve really been tested and we were really able to push and rebound, so that’s really helped our bigs today to get stronger as we head into playoffs,” Arrasmith said.
Vanguard (16-3) was led by Juliana and Lexi Garcia with 15 points each and Hailey Blanchard had 14.