A year ago, Fountain-Fort Carson rolled over Overland thanks to a 340-yard performance by then-sophomore Q Jones.
But a lot can change in a year.
A new coaching staff for the Blazers, who are rebounding from a 1-9 season, and a slew of Fountain-Fort Carson injuries put two completely different teams on the field Friday at Guy R. Barickman Stadium as Overland defeated F-FC 29-21.
Jones has a leg injury and was one of the three main starters out for the Trojans.
The Trojans trailed 21-7 at the half after a late second-quarter score, but it was all Blazers for the first 24 minutes.
Sophomore running back Dezmen Oliver caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from freshman Tavian Tuli late in the second quarter, set up by a 44-yard screen pass to Oliver and a contested run up the middle.
Halftime adjustments gave Fountain-Fort Carson a fighting chance as the Trojans leaned on a wildcat formation led by Malik Mcclarity, but it was too little too late.
“They were disguising what they were doing, and that offense was great in the second half,” said Overland coach DaVaughn Thornton. “They have a great coaching staff, and Jake Novotny is doing everything he can possibly do. And they made some great halftime adjustments, and that’s why it was a close game.”
The Blazers scored on a three-minute drive to start the second half, followed by a F-FC touchdown just 34 seconds later thanks to a 5-yard rush by Oliver.
Later Tuli found Treshawn Taylor in the end zone to put the Trojans within eight early in the fourth quarter.
Overland stopped the Trojans twice from eliminating a 14-point deficit in the second half.
First, the defensive line broke through almost immediately as F-FC went for it on 4th and 3 with just over five minutes left to play.
After the Trojans made a big defensive stop, F-FC got the ball back with 2:26 left in the fourth quarter, but the Blazer secondary forced a miscue by Tuli, who on third down threw to the right sideline directly into the hands of senior defensive back Camwrin Harris to put the game on ice.
The F-FC defense put pressure on sophomore quarterback Mark Thrower, but after a tough freshman campaign, Thrower has become a wizard at throwing under pressure.
He connected with junior tight end Kamari Brown several times under pressure as Brown used his 6 feet, 2 inches and 215-pound frame to find space.
“Thrower was on a (team that went) 1-9 season last year and he was in the gauntlet, and has been hit a lot,” Thornton said. “He’s seen a lot of football and I credit his magical, almost Patrick Mahomes type throws, to being in the gauntlet as a young player.”
Novotny was in a postgame coaches' meeting and was unavailable for comment.