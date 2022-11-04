Tavian Tuli earned his three minutes on the sideline.
As backup quarterback, senior Rusten Liana took a knee, the starter watched as Fountain-Fort Carson put the bow on a 42-14 win over visiting Eaglecrest in the first round of the CHSAA 5A playoffs.
Tuli accounted for all six touchdowns, with four coming through the air, to lead the Trojans into a bout with top-ranked Cherry Creek in the second round.
"It's so fun to see our guys dominate and have fun out there," Tuli said. "These guys are also my close friends, and after the first drive and getting those nerves out, we picked it up and executed the game plan we worked on all week."
The avalanche started early for the hosts.
After punting their first drive, the Trojans took advantage of a high snap on the ensuing Eaglecrest possession and set themselves up at the 15-yard line with Tuli's eight-yard pass to senior Jesiah Stevens-Silva capping the first of six scoring drives.
To kick off the second quarter, he found senior Darian Martin from 56 yards out to put the lead at two scores.
All of it came from a week of keeping things normal — trusting the process, as they like to say. In many ways, it was exemplified by the team's four-year starting quarterback.
"The message has stayed the same all year — trust the process and focus on the now," coach Jake Novotny said. "We had to move past that Regis (Jesuit) win quickly. Tonight was a culmination of four years, though, for Tavian.
"He's playing the best football of his career right now."
When the Trojans strayed from their motto, Eaglecrest took advantage.
Two missed assignments in the second quarter led to long touchdown runs for Raptors' senior Diego Cearns. Both came on similar plays, too, as the tailback made his way down the visitor's sideline.
An interception in the third quarter by Trojans' junior Leelan Thompson proved to be the proverbial nail in the coffin — the offense scoring once more on a Tuli, six-yard run before going into clock-killing mode.
In the second half, Fountain-Fort Carson held Eaglecrest scoreless, clamping down on the zone plays that gashed it in the first 24 minutes.
The test only gets harder, but the Trojans live by the 24-hour rule.
Saturday will be a day of celebration, and basking in a week's worth of work well done. Come Sunday, the Trojans will be zoned in on Cherry Creek.
Ask Novotny and he'll tell you they've got nothing to lose.
"They're a faceless opponent to us," Novotny said. "We have to do everything the same, and keep the message the same as it has been all year."