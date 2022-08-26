Myles McClarity fought Leukemia the last year and entered remission not long ago. As he led Fountain-Fort Carson out of the tunnel Friday, flag in hand, his fight inspired teammates to shake off their own adversity, including a canceled scrimmage and limited practice time before their first game.
The Trojans did just that, fighting off a tough first half to defeat Falcon, 49-21, and open their home football season on the right foot.
If he could beat a life-threatening disease and enter remission, his teammates found no issue fighting off the penalties and miscues that plagued them early.
"I've been through so much this past year, and these guys have always supported me," McClarity said. "Football was a real sore spot for me for a while, I didn't want to talk or think about it.
"To be back out here, it brought the love back and it was amazing to be back out with my guys."
The Trojans went into halftime with a 21-14 lead, thanks to three touchdowns and 191 passing yards from senior Tavian Tuli.
From then on, thanks in part to an interception and return to the Falcons' 10-yard line by senior Alexander Rivera, Fountain-Fort Carson outscored the visitors 28-7.
"We game planned against that play all week," Rivera said. "As soon as the ball got snapped, I read the ball and was able to change the game. It was a huge momentum turn for us and I was just so excited."
The Trojan defense came in with high expectations, and after allowing 21 points in the first half, including a 58-yard touchdown run and toe-drag catch by Falcon receiver, junior Ashton Littrell, they weren't happy.
On fourth and 16, the Falcons strike with a dart from Thorp to Burich, I believe. 18-yard touchdown before the PAT is blocked. Trojans lead 7-6 with 10:43 left in the half #copreps: pic.twitter.com/sgIyAJdM3I— Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) August 27, 2022
Senior Tai Faavae simply wiped his chest with both hands, signaling to his defense that a new play meant a new chance to make right.
"Really, our leaders stepped up how we know they can," coach Jake Novotny said. "I knew we'd be able to battle the problems behind those guys — they've played a lot of football. Our guys look to them, and they allow our guys to move on to the next play and rally around them."
Tuli, leading the offense, tossed four touchdowns and three running backs added touchdowns of their own to supplant the rushing attack.
Fountain-Fort Carson's schedule doesn't get easier. Pomona, Pueblo West and Pine Creek make up part of the next five weeks.
McClarity looked cancer directly in the face, and simply said, 'Try me.'
His teammates are learning to do the same to opponents, and even themselves when mistakes happen. The three pillars of the program — McClarity, Tuli and Faavae — don't want football to end when the final regular season whistle blows.