The night began with sweat and ended with tears.

Fountain-Fort Carson's girls basketball team fought off a scrappy Doherty team Friday night for a 63-49 win, improving to 19-2 on the year and moving into sole possession of first place in the 6A Colorado Springs Metro League. Afterward, the Trojans gave a heartfelt farewell to their class of seniors, including managers, stats keepers and six players.

Parents, siblings and teammates escorted the the six Trojan seniors to easels that held frames of Fountain-Fort Carson jerseys with their names written on the back. The seniors were presented with balloons, flowers, and miniature hoops filled with goodies.

Tears flowed down the faces of players as they walked with their families to their easels while announcers shared their prewritten expressions of gratitude to their loved ones, teammates and community.

"I've never really coached a team where they're so close, they get along so well," Trojans coach Shannon Patterson said. "They spend volleyball season together, they spend (Amateur Athletic Union), so they're around each other 24/7 so you can really tell that they care for each other."

That love showed during the game. Despite being dominated 18-1 in the first quarter by the larger Trojans team, coach Mark Jones' Spartans played every minute of the subsequent three quarters with the energy and urgency of a 0-0 ball game.

But for every Spartan run, the Trojans had a counter, especially from their seniors. The plays often came in the form a 3-pointer from senior Soniah Evans or a timely block or steal from senior Vanderbilt commit Aiyana Mitchell or her sister Keira.

Doherty made a push at the end of the first half, cutting the Trojans' lead to just 11 points at 31-20. At halftime, Patterson encouraged her players to weather the other team's runs.

"We'll take our punches, we have to receive theirs, but just not to fold," Patterson said she told her team. "To be confident in who we are, how we prepared for it and just play aggressive."

The motivation worked and the Trojans regained their defensive prowess from the first quarter, creating turnovers on errant passes and forcing the Spartans to take lower-percentage shots.

Even though Doherty came within nine at one point during the third quarter, Fountain-Fort Carson never let up.

Mitchell took over in the fourth quarter scoring eight of her team-high 18 points. Keira added another four points off free throws and Evans hit her fourth 3-pointer of the game to ice it.

The victory avenges a 61-46 loss at Doherty late in January.

The Trojans can take the league title with victories over Liberty and Rampart next week, in what will be a last regular-season hurrah for the seniors.

"They mean everything, this is like my second family," Evans said while surrounded by family and teammates ."They're all my little sisters and I just can't wait to watch them grow."