Not many people can say they’ve lived out not one, but two of their childhood dreams. Fountain-Fort Carson alum Kevin Davis can.
Davis, a star linebacker on the Trojan football team, had a successful tenure with Colorado State where he had 257 total tackles in his career with the Rams, and moved on to sign a free-agent contract with the LA Rams in 2017.
There he was reunited with former Trojan teammate Morgan Fox, who remains with the Rams as a defensive end.
But after sustaining a hamstring injury before the regular season, Davis decided to focus on another dream — becoming a firefighter.
"After my injury, I decided to leave that and do what I have always wanted to do," Davis said. "I started applying around Colorado and taking my tests to become an EMT and firefighter."
Davis, a 2012 Fountain-Fort Carson graduate, recalls dressing as a firefighter as a child, and had always dreamed of serving his community.
On June 1 his second dream was realized when he arrived for his first day as a member of the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
His alma mater honored his service on Friday as Davis was named an honorary captain and performed the coin toss before Fountain-Fort Carson’s nonconference game against Overland.
“It’s awesome to come back and support the program and support what coach (Jake) Novotny is doing,” Davis said. “This place is like a mini college now, but being back here is awesome to see the red, white and blue and watching some Friday night football.”
Davis was the Gazette Preps 2011 5A/4A Football Peak Performer of the Year thanks to his 165 tackles and six sacks, and is one of the team's many alumni that comes back to speak to Fountain-Fort Carson students and athletes.
“He’s the embodiment of what we want all of the kids to be like and when we get opportunities to bring him back and get him in front of the kids, we love to do that,” FFC athletic director Jared Felice said. “It’s certainly something he enjoys doing and the kids really light up when they speak to him and they see him on the sideline.”