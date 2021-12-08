TJ Davis made waves at Widefield, but now he's being heard from at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
He was named to 2021 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division II All-American team Wednesday, becoming the eighth player in school history to do so. The redshirt junior has manned the quarterback spot for the Lopers and accounted for 40 touchdowns this year — 21 passing, 18 rushing and one receiving.
Davis' best game of the year came against Emporia State. He competed 12-of-19 passes for 307 yards and four total touchdowns.
He's one of two quarterbacks across the NCAA's four divisions to throw for at least 2,000 yards and run for 1,000.
His efforts led Nebraska-Kearney to a 10-3 record and second round finish in the Division II playoffs. The Lopers were ranked throughout the year and captured their third double-digit win season in program history.