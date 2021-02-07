On Feb. 1, longtime St. Mary’s girls’ basketball coach Mike Burkett was honored with the Colorado High School Coaches Association’s Ceal Barry Award for excellence in, and contribution to girls’ basketball coaching. It is the most prestigious award given by the CHSCA for a girls’ basketball coach.
Erik Melgoza, a local director at CHSCA, presented the award to Burkett before St. Mary’s game against James Irwin.
“Me and Mike have known each other for about 20 years, and he’s known for kicking our butt,” said Melgoza, who coached girls’ basketball at Lamar. “This is a great man. He really drove me to be a better coach and a better human being. He is always full of integrity and always treated people the right way, won games the right way.”
The coaches association had planned to present Burkett with the award in the spring, but the pandemic forced them to postpone.
Burkett retired in spring with the ninth-most wins in Colorado girls’ basketball history with a 419-99 record in 21 seasons. He won 12 league championships, five district titles, nine regional championships and led the program to three state title game appearances, winning two. Burkett and the Pirates were in the hunt for a third consecutive state championship in March when the pandemic forced the cancellation of the tournament.
“I will be the girls’ biggest fan, but it will be hard to go to games because I had the best seat in the house for 21 years,” Burkett said in April.
“I appreciate the award, and I want to thank first, and foremost — the girls. Not just the girls from last year but all of them from my 21 years at St. Mary’s,” Burkett said.
His son, and longtime assistant Kyle Burkett has continued the school’s winning tradition into 2021. The Pirates are 4-0 and the highest-scoring girls’ team in the state, averaging 75.3 points per game.
Doherty hockey bounces back from loss to defending state champs to sweep local rival
The Doherty ice hockey team got the wind knocked out of it in a 7-2 loss to defending state champions Valor Christian on Wednesday.
“They came out fired up, they were flying, and then there was a penalty shot to tie it up 2-2, and everyone just kind of (deflated),” said Doherty coach Chris Mikolajczyk about Wednesday's game.
“But one of the things we talked about after the game was, it’s not how you get knocked down, it’s how you get back up. And they got knocked down Wednesday — they got knocked down good. But they are learning at the highest level of Colorado high school hockey, and they're slowly learning how to get to that level.”
Doherty found that new level Friday against rival Pine Creek. The Spartans had a slow start and were down 1-0 within the first 19 seconds, but found a spark and eventually claimed a 4-3 overtime victory.
Saturday the Spartans put a cherry on top, defeating the Eagles 5-2, sweeping their local and 5A South conference rival.
“You could see it as the game went on, they wanted it more,” Mikolajczyk said Friday after his team’s overtime victory.
Doherty is 3-1 and ranked 10th in Class 5A in the Colorado High School Activities Association’s coaches poll.