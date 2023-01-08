Before the first, first down, before the perfect regular season, before scoring 505 points in 2022 and allowing just 183, before the run to the state semifinals, Palmer Ridge football coach Mike Armentrout knew this was his last ride.
Armentrout officially announced his resignation from Palmer Ridge late last month, but had plans to do so following a health scare in March, he said.
Armentrout, who also serves as a full-time teacher, joined the football program in 2019 where he began as a position coach, first for tight ends and then with running backs. During games, he worked with the offensive staff in the booth. The Bears went on to win their third straight state championship over Pueblo South that year.
The following season Armentrout coached Palmer Ridge's freshman team before rejoining the varsity staff for the playoffs. In March of that offseason, head coach Tom Pulford announced his resignation.
"The group of us that had been coaching and spending a lot of time in the football program had talked about, 'We want to keep the band together, we want to keep the group together that made the last few years so special.' And so, a couple of us put our names in the hat ... and I ended up getting the job," Armentrout said.
In his tenure as head coach, the Bears went 22-3, including a near-perfect run in 2022 in which Palmer Ridge won 12 games before falling to Loveland in the state semifinal.
"I feel like I’m at the pinnacle of high school football coaching," he said. "I love the school of Palmer Ridge. I love the District, D38, it’s a place where I feel like I fit the best. It’s a lot of hard-working people who care very deeply about character development, building young men, effort, integrity, character all those things.
"I don’t know that I’ve been a part of a staff that I’ve said 'I love you' more than the staff here at Palmer Ridge."
Along with the success, comes the demands of the job: Meetings with the booster club and the athletic director, fundraising and the general maintenance so that each coach and player has what they need to shine on the field. At the end of the day, everything falls on the head coach's shoulders, he said.
But he also has a responsibility to his family. And after a skin cancer diagnosis in March turned scary, Armentrout had to make a decision.
The Palmer Ridge coach had a spot removed at the behest of his dermatologist. However, what was initially thought to be something minor turned out to be a rare form of cancer.
Armentrout had a few more spots removed and now has a clean bill of health. But the experience moved him.
"It just kind of wakes you up," Armentrout said. "I couldn’t imagine leaving my family the way I’d leave them."
He could live with the 80 hours a week spent working between football and school in season. He could live with the 60 to 70 hours worked during the rest of the school year, as well as the 40 hours a week spent in the summer for no pay. But he couldn't live with leaving his wife and two daughters in a bad position financially if something happened to him.
"I don’t mind working hard and I don’t mind working long hours but, and it’s not fault of District 38, it’s no fault of Palmer Ridge, it’s the state of coaching in Colorado," he said. "I could go work at Wendy’s and make more than I make coaching an hour. It’s hard. I love doing it, love the kids. The kids at Palmer Ridge are some of the best I’ve ever experienced.”
Armentrout said he has many great relationships that he'll enjoy continuing from a fan perspective. He also said he isn't worried about the future for the football program and that he has confidence in the internal candidates for the position.
But he also believes in the athletes.
"One of the things that makes Monument special is that our kids don't shy away from work," he said. "That's not going to change with me stepping away."