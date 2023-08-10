No one knows what it’s like to win at Lewis-Palmer better than Alexa Strube. And now she’s passing that knowledge to the next generation.

Strube, in her second year as the Rangers’ head volleyball coach, is one of the school’s most distinguished athletes of all time.

“It’s really fun to get coached by a girl who played D1 and professionally,” sophomore Madi Crowe said.

Strube, formerly Alexa Smith, was named High School Player of the Year by the National High School Coaches Association in 2015 after winning Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year in 2014. She helped the Rangers win back-to-back state titles in 2013 and 2014, her final two seasons of high school volleyball.

After that, Strube played one season at Purdue and three at Colorado. She briefly played professionally in France before an ankle injury ended her career.

“I think the best part of this coaching experience is sharing my experiences with the girls, whether that’s in this gym, whether that’s at the college level, the professional level,” Strube said. “The fact that I’ve been in their shoes, walking down these hallways, is super relatable.”

In her first season as coach, Strube led Lewis-Palmer to a 20-10 record and a trip to the 4A state semifinals.

Strube had never previously coached at any level before the 2022 season. That made the Rangers’ strong campaign even more impressive.

“She came in and did a great job,” senior setter Skylar Thomas said. “She brought in the team aspect and vocalized the culture of LP and brought that back.”

Strube admitted that she wasn’t too comfortable when she took the job. She quickly learned that coaching and playing are two very different roles.

But the team still gelled quickly, seeing her as a role model.

“We definitely look up to her, and she’s just such a good example,” Thomas said. “She really understands us and is always there for us.”

Crowe added, “In the circle talking, she’s always like ‘yeah, I’m here for you.’”

Strube formed a connection with LP’s players in her first year coaching, and that connection has already carried over to 2023.

The Rangers began practice on Monday, and Strube and Crowe both cited team chemistry as a strength in Week 1.

“Last year was good, but this year I feel like we have more connection,” Crowe said. “It will be a lot better I think.”

Strube said, “The first couple days have been awesome. Compared to last season, the girls have made strides in the offseason, and they worked really hard in the summer.”

Strube noted firepower in multiple areas — right side, middle side and outside — as a strength. The coach expects the girls to be able to spread the offense well as a result.

As far as weaknesses, Strube doesn’t see many. No team is perfect, so she expects to fine tune certain areas often — but Strube doesn’t see any glaring areas of concern.

“These girls have put in a lot of work, and I’m really happy to see it,” Strube said.

Between last year’s success, the girls’ hard work in the offseason and Strube feeling more comfortable as a coach, she believes her team can go even further in 2023.

“There are always going to be things to learn, but I feel more comfortable and know what I’m doing better,” Strube said. “It’s very exciting.”