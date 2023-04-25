Cam Lowe's time at the Air Force Academy will end, seemingly before it ever began.

The 6-foot-5 guard originally committed to the academy and attended the prep school for a year before announcing on Saturday that he'll be heading to Colorado State. He'll be a freshman next season.

Special thanks to the Colorado State coaching staff and @CSUMBasketball!Excited for the future! pic.twitter.com/8Vpxst0MXj — Cameron Lowe (@iam_camlowe22) April 22, 2023

Lowe led Lewis-Palmer to a 4A state title two seasons ago and was named the area's Peak Performer, given to the best boys' basketball player each year. As a senior, he averaged 18.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

All four years of Lowe's eligibility will be available, though he won't be able to take a COVID-19 year.

Lowe is the second former Lewis-Palmer star to announce a move to CSU in the past week. Joel Scott, who also led the Rangers to a title, will be coming in with one year of eligibility remaining after earning Division II Player of the Year honors from Black Hills State

In addition to Scott and Lowe, the Rams have secured commitments from former Vanguard standout Nique Clifford on a transfer from Colorado, and Javonté Johnson, who comes from New Mexico by way of Cheyenne Mountain as a preps player.

Lowe is also part of an Air Force departure that's now up to four players. The Falcons' leading scorer, Jake Heidbreder, is headed to Clemson; Jake Murphy will head to UNCW; and Marcell McCreary is still in the portal awaiting new opportunities. Lowe is the only one of the group who had yet to play under coach Joe Scott.