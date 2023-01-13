Mykiaa Minniss needed a tap on the leg to look up.
She was deep in conversation with her fiancé — something she'd done all night to stay calm — when the 35th pick of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) came through. Tarynce Antolin nudged her on the leg, and the tears didn't hold off for long.
The Kansas City Current took the former Doherty and Washington State standout with their third-round pick. Amongst the teams she expected to take her, they weren't on the list.
And yet, it couldn't have mattered less in the Philadelphia draft room, surrounded by her family.
"I knew they had some interest, but I didn't get to communicate much with them before — they're an amazing club and organization," Minniss said. "I tried to distract myself all night, and when my name was finally called, I couldn't believe it. I froze for a little bit, then I started crying instantly."
A dream of playing professional soccer has been part of Minniss' life since her days as a Spartan.
She played club soccer with Real Colorado, and continued to build up a résumé that landed her in Pullman, Washington after just one visit — the other schools being notified shortly after that the race was already decided.
There, she put together a five-year career with the Cougars and capped it with the most starts in program history for a field player (92). She started every game in her college career, and racked up over 8,300 minutes as a two-time Pac-12 third-team member, and earned first-team honors in 2021.
That same year, she recorded 578 consecutive minutes of scoreless soccer on defense.
"I told my parents growing up that I always wanted to go pro," Minniss said. "I had to find the college that would help me take the next step. I took one step on campus and committed right away, I canceled every other visit.
"My club coach, Lorne Donaldson, also played such a role in getting me there. That whole club was huge in getting me to the pros."
Real Colorado also honed the skills of Sophia Smith and Mallory Pugh Swanson. The latter was a 2019 World Cup winner as a member of the US Women's National Team, and the former most recently was named the 2022 Female Player of the Year.
The five years and hours of work put in showed Minniss how hard the goal of playing professionally would be. Her brother, Xavier Ford, has also been able to play professional basketball internationally.
Along the way, all the doubts seem foolish to her now.
Now, only a couple of weeks separate Minniss from her first training with the KC Current — a club coming off a runner-up finish in the 2022 playoffs.
"I'm so excited and it's so cool that I'll get to play against the best of the best," Minniss said. "What a great opportunity."