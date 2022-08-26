Bri Perkett learned to throw teams into 'trial by fire' in her four-state-title run at Colorado Springs Christian School.
As a player, the small-school outside hitter chose to head to Alabama to challenge herself once again after being named to numerous All-American lists as a Lion.
Taking over Rampart's 5A volleyball program, she went to work right away, scheduling a gang of tough opponents. Her approach is to present her players with big hurdles and keep building the team through stiff competition.
The teams Perkett included on the Rams' schedule includes the 4A and 5A state champions, 4A runner-up, and two other elite programs in 5A's Ralston Valley and 4A's Palmer Ridge before the league season even starts.
If Rampart were to fall in the 5A playoffs this season, it won't be because they weren't ready.
"In volleyball, you don't build yourself up by playing easy teams," Perkett said. "Having good teams who will challenge us will help to identify weaknesses — what we're strong at and what we need to work on.
"We want to compete for another state championship."
Another is the key word.
Junior Izzy Starck, returning Peak Performer and MaxPreps Preseason Second Team All-American was part of the 2019 program that won a title.
Last year, the Rams built a 21-4 record as an encore before falling in the first two matches of the 5A postseason to Legend and Valor Christian — the first of the two coming after Rampart was up 2-0.
As players sprinted across the blue and yellow lines of Rampart's gym for conditioning this week, the message was simple: the pain of conditioning will help to never feel the pain of losing in the postseason.
"I relay to my (new) teammates how tough it was (in the postseason)," Starck said. "We were up two sets in the first round. If you don't get the mental toughness now, you won't have it later.
"These hard practices with a lot of conditioning will get us where we need to go."
Senior Avah Armour and freshman Brooklynn Pollmiller are expected to join the group that fell last year.
Armour comes in from Manitou Springs after a family move. She lead the Mustangs last year with 290 kills from the middle. Her added height will be needed on a team competing against 5A's best.
Returning for Rampart alongside the trio, among others, are senior Madison Glenn and sophomore Audrey Hollis.
Longtime club coaching standout Doug Starck, father of Izzy, is also onboard with Katie Maguire to complete a three-coach staff.
The Rams seem to be on the same page and collaborating in the gym, with players being heard in practice huddles also. Challenging the players to get better and encouraging them to lead is part of the process for the team's coaches. It's all part of the plan.
"Doug has a fabulous mind and all three of our values align perfectly — hard work among them," Perkett said. "We've coached together before and done well.
"Everybody has a role on the team, and we validate it all to make everyone a part of the team."