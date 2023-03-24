Javonté Johnson led Cheyenne Mountain before taking on a starting role in New Mexico's run to become the last undefeated program in the country. Now, he's in the transfer portal after electing to enter on Friday.

The 6-foot-5 guard was a two-year starter for the Lobos and started 65 games across the 87 he played through three years at New Mexico.

Johnson averaged 5.8 points this season and registered his season-high of 16 in a road loss to Air Force. His most impactful game was likely his 10 points in an upset win over San Diego State.

During his sophomore season, Johnson registered the team's top shooting mark from outside (45.5%).

He joins Josiah Allick, Emmanuel Kuac and K.J. Jenkins as Lobos who've elected to enter the portal, though each could still return.

In 2021, Johnson was named the CHSAA 4A Player of the Year as part of the Red-Tailed Hawks and averaged 30 points and 10.2 rebounds as a senior en route to a top-five, 24/7 recruiting ranking in Colorado.

His contributions as a senior added up to the Hawks' top win total (21) since the school won the same number in the 2013-14 season. The two still stand as Cheyenne Mountain's winningest seasons of the last two decades.