Vista Ridge at Palmer Ridge — 7 p.m. Friday at Don Breese Stadium
Three weeks, but only one game separates the last time Vista Ridge and Palmer Ridge met in a 24-17, last-minute win for the Bears.
The Wolves went with a varied approach last matchup, using the run game to combat the Palmer Ridge defense. Senior Solomon Arnds-Volcin ran for 114 yards and a touchdown.
Palmer Ridge junior Derek Hester will look to rebound after a 6-for-19 passing performance for 75 yards in the last game. He rushed for 117 yards, including a late run to set up a touchdown, to overcome the passing struggles. On the other side, senior Brayden Dorman was held to his lowest passing output of the year with 104 yards.
Pine Creek at Grandview — 1 p.m. Saturday at Legacy Stadium
The Eagles' biggest test since Regis Jesuit awaits with a semifinal spot in 5A up for grabs.
Sophomore Jonathan Coar and junior Mason Miller will be relied upon to lead Pine Creek's ground game, as they did in a 245-yard performance in a win over Legacy.
Grandview junior Liam Szarka has thrown 1,839 yards and rushed for another 478 to lead the Wolves offense. He'll try to out-duel an Eagles' secondary and defense that's racked up 22 interceptions this year, including three last week. Junior Ramon Pacheco has seven, and fellow junior Justus Nicholson has six.
The Classical Academy at Delta — 1 p.m. Saturday at Delta High School
The turnover-forcing ways of The Classical Academy will be needed once again Saturday far away from home — 271 miles, give or take, depending on your route.
The Titans forced five turnovers in their first-round win over Moffat County, and another three against University last round. Their defense will face off with a Delta offense that has put up over 30 points per game and allowed less than five.
Senior Ethan Aragundi will lead the Titans on the ground with his 1,226 yards to this point and 16 touchdowns. As a team, they've combined for 2,893 rushing yards this season and 45 touchdowns.
Limon at Colorado Springs Christian — 1 p.m. Saturday at UCCS Mountain Lion Stadium
Limon has played 11 games and has yet to drop one. Colorado Springs Christian and its underdog run will look to change that on Saturday.
Sophomore quarterback Jace Velasquez and his 2,046 passing yards head a Lions offense that also racked up 2,349 rushing yards as a team this season.
The defense will also look to continue its momentum after holding last round's opponent, Yuma, to just two points in the second half. Velasquez tossed 339 yards and three touchdowns to lead the second-half comeback and will have to sling it once again to outdo a Limon team scoring nearly 38 points per game, including 92 points combined in its first two 1A playoff wins.