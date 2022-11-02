No. 24 Doherty at No. 9 ThunderRidge — at ThunderRidge High School Friday Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Senior quarterback Kaden Becker and junior wideout Solomon Latimer led the Spartans to a five-game win streak to clinch a league title and playoff berth.

The two will once again be relied upon to upend a ThunderRidge squad that has scored 31 points per game and allowed just 13. It passed for 1,583 and rushed for 1,965 — putting the Doherty defense under high pressure on the road.

No. 13 Moffat County at No. 4 The Classical Academy — at The Classical Academy Friday Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

The Classical Academy won eight consecutive games before falling in the season finale to Elizabeth, 15-14, after leading by two scores at halftime.

The Titans may have gotten just the wake-up call they need after entering the postseason undefeated last year before falling in the second round to Severance. They'll look to advance past the second round for the first time since 2013.

No. 17 Eaglecrest at No. 16 Fountain-Fort Carson — at Guy Barickman Stadium Friday Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

A two-game losing streak has broken the dam open for Fountain-Fort Carson. Since then, the Trojans beat Douglas County, Chaparral and Regis Jesuit to end the season.

Senior quarterback Tavian Tuli rushed for 158 yards to beat the Raiders last week, and the added element could pay dividends for the Trojans in the postseason, especially at home.

No. 23 Monarch at No. 10 Mesa Ridge — at CA Foster Stadium Friday Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Sophomore quarterback Bryce Riehl rested last week in preparation for his first postseason start, and he'll have senior Carver Cheeks and a two-headed running game to help his chances against Monarch.

The Grizzlies passed for 2,000 yards and rushed for another 2,106 in the regular season — the latter likely being more important in the cold weather, postseason matchups.

No. 17 Widefield at No. 16 Skyline — at Everly Montgomery Field Friday Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Widefield will travel to face its stiffest test since a blowout to crosstown rival, Mesa Ridge.

The Gladiators rebounded well, capturing a league title and five consecutive wins — all by double-digit margins — to end the year.

Junior quarterback Paul Mitchell will look to recreate Vista Ridge's formula from last year through the air. The Wolves rode 270 passing yards to a blowout win over Skyline in last year's first round.

No. 22 Air Academy at No. 11 Erie — at Erie High School Saturday Nov. 5 at 11 a.m.

Air Academy is in the postseason for the first time in 14 years, and faces a significant test in Erie junior quarterback, Blake Barnett.

He passed for 1,800 yards and rushed for another 673 to lead Erie this year following last year's state title game loss to Chatfield.

Senior Kadet tailback Sam Beers will look to rebound after injuries slowed his state-leading roll late in the year. He finished second in state rushing yards with 1,583 and scored 21 touchdowns on the ground.

No. 21 Rampart at No. 12 Golden — at North Area Athletic Complex Friday Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Rampart's daunting regular-season schedule set the team up for a possible playoff run.

Rams' senior Braden Sears and junior Hayden Benoit will split quarterback duties, and junior Maciu Ramaqa will look to double down on his 245 yards against Air Academy to end the season.

No. 10 Woodland Park at No. 7 Basalt — at Basalt High School Saturday Nov. 5 at 2 p.m.

The Woodland Park defense will face its greatest challenge of the season Saturday.

Basalt scored 40 points per game in its undefeated regular-season slate. The Longhorns' closest game this year was decided by two touchdowns.

Panthers' senior Aiden Hernandez led the team in both touchdowns and tackles and will need to apply pressure on defense to aid his team's first-round chances.

No. 13 Colorado Springs Christian at No. 4 Buena Vista — at Buena Vista High School Friday Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

Colorado Springs Christian nearly won five consecutive league games to end the year, if not for a 31-29 loss to Rye.

The Lions will be led by first-year coach, Amos Velasquez and quarterback, sophomore Jace Velasquez in their first postseason berth since 2019. He threw 1,517 yards and senior tailback Ashton Lofton led a backfield that rushed for 1,992.