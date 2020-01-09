Girls’ Basketball: Air Academy at Palmer Ridge, Friday, 7 p.m.
The race to win the 5A/4A Pikes Peak League starts with a bang as Palmer Ridge (6-2) hosts Air Academy (5-2). The contest is the first of the new year for both these teams. The Kadets won both games last season. Senior Eden Bonser leads the Bears in points per game with 14.3. Kylee Blacksten leads Air Academy with 15.3 points per game.
Girls’ Basketball: Pine Creek at Fountain-Fort Carson, Saturday, Jan. 11, 1 p.m.
The Trojans are rolling this season. They are undefeated through ten games and are 2-0 in league play. Their third league game comes Saturday against Pine Creek who is 3-8 on the year. The Eagles are led by freshman Brynae Stewart who scores 8.7 points per game. Junior Torrie Bass leads the Trojans with 14.0 points per game.
Ice Hockey: Rampart vs. Doherty at World Arena, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Doherty has a firm grip on first place in the Apex Ice Hockey League with a 3-0 league record and a 5-0 overall record. Rampart, at 4-3 overall and 3-2 in league, will look to catch up with a win Saturday. This is the second meeting between the two teams. The Spartans won the first, 6-3, early in December.
Boys’ Basketball: Sand Creek at Cheyenne Mountain, Monday, 7 p.m.
The Pikes Peak league will open with great matchups on the boys’ side as well with Sand Creek (6-3) heading to undefeated Cheyenne Mountain (8-0) on Monday. The Indians kick off 2020 with a busy weekend, they won in overtime at Coronado on Thursday and host Vista Ridge on Saturday. The Scorpions, on the other hand, face 5-3 Discovery Canyon on Friday. The Indians are led by senior Javonte Johnson who is averaging 28.1 points a game.
Boys’ Basketball: The Vanguard School at St. Mary’s, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
St. Mary’s has a pair of good basketball teams right now. The girls are 7-1 while the boys return from winter break Friday having gone 6-1 before the holiday. The Vanguard Coursers returned Wednesday with a narrow 63-62 win over Northfield. Both teams have tuneups before Tuesday’s game with Vanguard facing 2-2 Ellicott and St. Mary’s playing 1-7 Trinidad. Sophomore Sam Howery and junior Luke Stockelman lead the Pirates with 20 and 19.6 points per game, respectively, while senior Dominique Clifford leads the Coursers with 28 points per game.