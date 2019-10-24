Softball: 4A State Tournament at Aurora Sports Complex, 10 a.m.
State softball is this weekend and there are a couple area teams in the mix in the Class 4A tournament. Mesa Ridge, ranked 15th, takes on No. 2 Holy Family on Friday. The Grizzlies finished the year with a 19-7 record and an 8-0 record in the 4A Colorado Springs Metro League. Also, No. 12 Coronado faces No.5 Silver Creek. The Cougars were 21-4 overall and 11-1 in the Class 5A Colorado Springs Metro League.
Boys Soccer: Mesa Ridge at The Classical Academy, Friday, 6 p.m.
There may not be a bigger game on schedule in boys’ soccer this weekend than The Classical Academy Titans hosting the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies with the Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League title on the line. Both teams enter the game at 10-4 overall. Both are undefeated in league play at 7-0. Mesa Ridge has won eight straight whereas The Classical Academy has won its last seven. This one should be good.
Football: Grand Junction Central at Cheyenne Mountain, Friday, 7 p.m.
The Indians have had a tough year since their come-from behind victory over Coronado on Labor Day. Cheyenne Mountain scored 41 points in that game. The team hasn’t been close to that mark since and was shut out the last two games. Cheyenne Mountain hosts Grand Junction Central, who began the season 0-4 but has won the last three games, on Friday. Friday’s contest won’t be easy but it is a get-right opportunity to for the Indians and their offense.
Football: Sierra at Harrison, Friday, 7 p.m.
It’s a tale of two teams between District 2 rivals Sierra and Harrison. The Panthers haven’t lost since their season opener against Green Mountain, while the Stallions just won their first game against Sand Creek last week. One team is 6-1, the other is 1-6 but they’ll have the same league record if the Stallions upset the Panthers at Harrison on Friday. The Class 3A Southern league is still up for grabs and Sierra can turn it on its head with a win.
Boys’ Soccer: Liberty vs. Pine Creek at District 20 Stadium, Saturday, Noon
Both Pine Creek and Liberty have an opportunity to enter the postseason with some momentum with a win Saturday. The Eagles already tied division leader Rampart earlier this month. The Rams have been undefeated all season. The Lancers finish their season with two in-league opponents. First hosting Fountain-Fort Carson and then Saturday’s game against Pine Creek.
Hugh Johnson, The Gazette