Football: Cheyenne Mountain at Sand Creek, Friday, 7 p.m.
Both Cheyenne Mountain and Sand Creek got their seasons off to a great start. The Indians overcame a 32-18 halftime deficit to beat Coronado 41-40 on Labor Day. The Scorpions won their first game since 2017 and pummeled Pueblo Centennial 42-27 after losing 57-7 to them in 2018. Cheyenne Mountain had two wins a year ago and Sand Creek had none. Both teams enter Friday’s game off to a much better start, but only one will be 2-0 when it’s said and done.
Softball: James Irwin at Sierra, Saturday, 10 a.m., doubleheader
The Stallions are looking for their first win of the season. They’ll have an opportunity to get a win Saturday when they host James Irwin, which is 2-7 on the season, for a doubleheader. The Jaguars need a win as well. James Irwin is on a five-game losing streak. Sophomore Sierra Finn leads James Irwin with a .688 average, five RBIs and 11 home runs on 16 at bats. The Stallions are led by senior Drew Girling who has a .429 batting average, four RBIs and six home runs on 14 at bats.
Boys’ Soccer: Palmer Ridge at Rampart, Monday, 6 p.m.
In this game of undefeated teams, Rampart gets its first home game Monday against the Bears. The Rams have been hot all season as they have scored five or more goals in each of their first four games, all of which were away. Palmer Ridge has scored five goals in two of the three games they have played this season. Junior Matt Sega leads Palmer Ridge with three goals and senior Oboyo Kuot leads Rampart with seven.
Volleyball: Rampart at Fountain-Fort Carson, Monday, 6 p.m.
Putting the spotlight on Fountain-Fort Carson Volleyball again this week because the Trojans have a big test this week. FFC is already 6-3 under new coach Amy Christian which is two more victories than the team had last season, but the Rams are coming this Monday. In Fountain-Fort Carson’s first Colorado Springs Metro League match they host Rampart, which is undefeated. The Rams haven’t lost more than one league match per season since 2012. Senior Tauja Durham leads the Trojans with 81 kills. Junior Riley Simpson leads Fountain-Fort Carson with 57 kills.
Volleyball: Palmer at Palmer Ridge, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Aug. 31 was a great day for the Terrors. They won three tournament matches in a row, but Palmer’s volleyball team hasn’t won since. They’ve dropped two matches one to Colorado Springs Christian and Air Academy. Palmer travels to Palmer Ridge on Tuesday after facing Pueblo Central Friday. The Bears are currently 2-1 heading into two tournament matches Saturday. Junior Riley Anderson leads Palmer Ridge with 47 kills on the season. The Terrors are led by senior Eden Stewart with 50 kills.