Football: Palmer at Coronado, Friday, 7 p.m.
Sitting at 0-3, the Coronado Cougars will go for their first win Friday when they host 1-2 Palmer.
After a devastating 41-40 loss to Cheyenne Mountain on Labor Day to open the season, Coronado has struggled to maintain that level of offense, scoring 25 combined points in its past two outings. Palmer has had its share of offensive struggles as well, scoring just six points in its game against Vista PEAK Prep last week.
Football: Widefield at Mesa Ridge, Saturday, 1 p.m.
What’s not to love about a little Saturday football between two rival schools? Widefield at 0-3 looks to get its first win of the season against Mesa Ridge, which sits at 2-2. The Glads have improved offensively in each of their three contests while the Grizzlies beat Coronado 27-6 last week.
Boys’ soccer: Manitou Springs vs. Colorado Springs Christian at Four Diamonds Sports Complex, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
The Lions are off to a rough start to begin the year, dropping their first five contests. Colorado Springs Christian earned its first win beating Pueblo South. The Lions began league play Thursday against Salida and will look to continue their momentum against the Mustangs on Tuesday. Manitou is 6-1 overall and won its first Tri-Peaks league game against Ellicott Tuesday. Senior Cullen Cote leads Manitou in goals with 12.
Field Hockey: Grandview at Cheyenne Mountain, Tuesday, 4:15 p.m.
The Indians won their first game of the season Saturday at Smoky Hill in Aurora. Cheyenne Mountain currently sits at 1-7 but it has the chance to rack up a couple more wins when it travels to winless Fossil Ridge in Fort Collins Saturday and hosts 2-8 Grandview on Tuesday. Senior Sammantha White leads Cheyenne Mountain with three goals.
Volleyball: The Classical Academy at Vista Ridge, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Both the Titans and the Wolves have struggled through their respective nonleague contests. Vista Ridge is 6-9 overall and The Classical Academy is staying at .500 at 6-6. This game will mark the last nonleague contest for the teams before they begin to compete in the Pikes Peak and Colorado Spring Metro leagues. Senior Kennady Doggett leads the Wolves in kills with 81 and junior Hope Storm leads the Titans with 58.