Softball: Widefield at Mesa Ridge, Friday, 4 p.m.
There are just two teams with an undefeated conference record in the Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League, and they face off Friday. Mesa Ridge hosts District 3 rival Widefield with a league title on the line. It’s the final game of the regular season for both the Grizzlies and the Gladiators.
Boys’ Soccer: Lewis-Palmer at Air Academy, Friday, 7 p.m.
The defending Class 4A state champion Kadets have a big game Friday when they host the Rangers. Both teams enter the contest 8-3 overall and 3-0 in the Pikes Peak league. The Kadets have won their last three and have allowed just one goal in that span. The Rangers have won their last seven dating back to Sept. 12.
Football: Canon City at Sand Creek, Friday, 7 p.m.
After starting off the season 2-0, Sand Creek has dropped its last three games, scoring no more than 14 points in those contests. Even so the Scorpions’ 2-3 mark is the best the team has had since 2014. Sand Creek has an opportunity to get win number three against a winless Canon City squad Friday night.
Field Hockey: St. Mary’s Academy at Palmer Ridge, Saturday, 1 p.m.
After beginning the season 5-0, Palmer Ridge has gone 3-2-2 over their last seven games. The Bears host St. Mary’s Academy Saturday. Palmer Ridge is third in the Colorado Field Hockey standings. They are three games behind Regis Jesuit whom they play next week.
Volleyball: Sierra at Woodland Park, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
The Panthers have been dominant this season. They are 11-1 on the year and 2-0 in the Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League alongside Canon City, Mesa Ridge and The Classical Academy. They face league opponent Sierra, who is 2-11 overall and 0-2 in league play.
Hugh Johnson, The Gazette