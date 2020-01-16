Boys’ Wrestling: Mesa Ridge at Discovery Canyon, Friday, 7 p.m.
Mesa Ridge is the No. 6 ranked team in Class 4A according to On the Mat rankings. The Grizzlies have a number of wrestlers ranked in the top three of their respective weight classes. Frankie Gallegos is ranked third at 113 pounds, Jared Volcic is ranked second at 220 and Matthew Moore is ranked third at 285. Discovery Canyon’s Dylan Ruane sits at third for the 152 weight class.
Boys’ Basketball: Falcon at Vista Ridge, Friday, 7 p.m.
Vista Ridge pulled off quite the upset Wednesday, knocking off the defending Class 4A state champions Lewis-Palmer in a 49-45 victory. The win was the Wolves first since Dec. 7. Friday, they host a Falcon team that hasn’t won since early December. It will be interesting to see how Vista Ridge plays after the big win, it could be a turning point in the season. The Falcons will be looking for a signature win of their own Friday night. Sophomore Mason Black leads Falcon with 16.9 points per game. Seniors Trey Fowler and Jabez Hasberry lead Vista Ridge, averaging 12.7 and 12.2 points per game respectively.
Girls’ Basketball: Edison at Evangelical Christian, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Evangelical Christian is looking to get back on track after a Saturday loss that was the team’s first since mid December. The Eagles begin league play this weekend first with a trip to Elbert on Friday and then host Edison on Saturday. Both teams are 5-3. Junior Maddie Castro leads the Eagles averaging 12 points per game.
Ice Hockey: Cheyenne Mountain vs. Lewis-Palmer at Honen Ice Arena, Saturday, 4 p.m.
Lewis-Palmer has come alive this season, winning six of their last seven after starting 0-3. The Rangers are riding a four-game win streak. Cheyenne Mountain is on a three-game win streak. Lewis-Palmer is in second place with a 5-2 league record in the Summit Ice Hockey League. The Indians are in third with a 3-3 conference record.
Boys’ Basketball: Harrison at The Classical Academy, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
There are quite a few talented teams in the Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League. The Harrison Panthers have a 9-2 overall record and a 4-1 in league heading into Thursday's games. They’ll travel to The Classical Academy who beat Mitchell on Thursday, the other top team in the division. The Titans are 8-3 overall and 3-1 in league play. Senior Micah Lamberth leads the Titans with 14.3 points per game while junior Donta Dawson leads Harrison with 20.5.