Softball: Pine Creek at Discovery Canyon, Friday, 4 p.m.
It’s been a slow start for Pine Creek and Discovery Canyon’s softball teams. Both come in needing a win and one will claim victory Friday. Discovery Canyon is 0-7 and Pine Creek is 0-9, according to Maxpreps. Discovery Canyon junior Kayden Rodgers is batting .444 after 18 at-bats with eight home runs and seven RBIs
Boys’ Soccer: Colorado Academy vs. Colorado Springs Christian at Mountain Lion Stadium, Friday, 4 p.m.
Two powerhouses in Class 3A soccer meet Friday as CSCS hosts Colorado Academy out of Denver. The Colorado Academy Mustangs were one game shy of the 3A finals in 2018. The Lions were ousted in the quarterfinals following an upset victory over top-ranked Atlas Prep in the previous round. CSCS lost its opener to Fountain Valley in double overtime last week and will look to rebound against a good team in the Mustangs.
Football: Conifer at Woodland Park, Friday, 7 p.m.
Woodland Park last felt the thrill of victory in Week 7 of 2017. They open 2019 against Conifer, a team they have played since 2014. Conifer has won four of the five contests between the two. Friday represents an opportunity for Woodland Park to not only take a step toward evening the series but also get the season off to the right start with a much-needed win.
Volleyball: Sand Creek vs. Fountain-Fort Carson at Mesa Ridge, Saturday, noon
Mesa Ridge is hosting a tournament Saturday and there’s a good match, between Sand Creek and Fountain-Fort Carson, with both looking to improve on 4-win seasons a year ago. The Trojans already notched two wins heading into a Thursday matchup against Sierra and the Scorpions won their opener and are looking for a second win against Widefield. Getting off to 3-0 and 2-0 starts, respectively, would be a big deal as both teams head into Saturday’s tournament.
Boys’ Soccer: Rampart at Lewis-Palmer, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Rampart has the pleasure of beginning the season with four away games before finally defending home turf Sept. 16. The Rams have made the most of their schedule however, and are undefeated through two games. Saturday they head to Chatfield and then Tuesday they travel to Lewis-Palmer. Both are good teams. The Rangers will have fresher legs as well, as they don’t play until Tuesday’s match. Lewis-Palmer is 1-1 on the season, most recently having beat Mitchell 10-0 Sept. 3.
Hugh Johnson, The Gazette